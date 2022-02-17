Rangers Announce 2nd Annual Women In Hockey Conference

KITCHENER – International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8th, and we are extremely excited to return for our second annual Women in Hockey Conference presented by ROGERS!

Our conference will be held on Monday, March 7th from 4-6pm and celebrate many of the talented women who work in our great game and will provide the opportunity to educate young women who will be part of the future of the sport.

Through panel discussions, our incredible group of guest speakers will share their stories and provide advice and guidance to all participants.

CONFIRMED GUEST SPEAKERS:

KIM DAVIS Senior Executive Vice President, NHL

TYLER TUMMINIA Commissioner, Premier Hockey Federation

LISA FERKUL Director & Head, Canadian Sponsorship Marketing, Scotiabank

KIRSTEN WELSH Canadian Ice Hockey Official

AISHA VISRAM Athletic Trainer, LA Kings & Ontario Reign

KIANA SCOTT Erie Otters Regional Scout

The conference is open to anyone to register for, but it is targeted at female or female-identifying students (high school or postsecondary), recent graduates looking to enter the game, professionals working in hockey looking for further education and professionals working in a different sector but looking to break into the game.

This is a free virtual conference, but spaces are limited. Registration closes on Sunday, March 6th at 1pm.

To register for our Women in Hockey Conference please click below:

WOMEN IN HOCKEY CONFERENCE REGISTRATION – CLICK HERE

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CONFERENCE HERE