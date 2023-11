Raiders retire Hodgson’s no. 16 jersey

Photo credit: Mark Peterson

Former Prince Albert Raiders star Dan Hodgson had his no. 16 jersey retired by the franchise Saturday.

Hodgson spent three years in Prince Albert between 1982-1985 where he recorded an astonishing 493 points in just 202 games. The Fort McMurray, AB., native is the franchise record holder for goals (188), assists (305) and points. His 2.42 point-per-game average is the best in WHL history while he ranks fifth all-time in WHL scoring.

After he recorded 130 and 181 points in 1982-83 and 1983-84 respectively, Hodgson had his most memorable season in 1984-85 as he led Prince Albert to a Memorial Cup and Ed Chynoweth Cup title. In the regular season, he scored 70 goals and recorded 182 points before he tallied 36 points (10 goals) in 13 postseason games as the Raiders won their maiden WHL title.

At the Memorial Cup, he had 14 points (one goal) in five games to win the Stafford Smythe Trophy as the tournament’s most valuable player.

That same year, Hodgson was named CHL Player of the Year and won gold with Canada at the 1985 World Juniors.

The 58-year-old, who was the 83rd overall pick in the 1983 NHL Draft by the Maple Leafs, played 114 NHL games between Toronto and Vancouver. However, he found tremendous success in Europe, most notably in Switzerland where he won the National League in 2000 and 2001 with Zurich. In 409 National League games, Hodgson amassed 419 points (151 goals).

During his career, Hodgson also played in the AHL as well as in Austria and Germany.

Hodgson is the third Prince Albert player to have his jersey retired after Dave Manson (no. 4) and Mike Modano (no. 9).