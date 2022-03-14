Raiders netminder Chaika named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Prince Albert Raiders goaltender Tikhon Chaika has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending March 13, 2022.

The 18-year-old posted a 2-0-1-0 record this past week along with a 0.99 goals-against average, .966 save percentage and two shutouts.

The product of Minsk, Belarus turned aside all 23 shots he faced Tuesday, March 8 as his Raiders blanked the Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-0.

After making 30 stops in a 3-2 overtime setback versus the Saskatoon Blades Friday, March 11, Chaika stopped all 31 shots that came his way Saturday March 12 at Saskatoon, helping Prince Albert claim a 1-0 victory.

The 6-foot-1, 161-pound netminder has won six of his last eight starts, helping the Raiders move into the top eight in the Eastern Conference standings with 13 games remaining.

He leads all rookie goaltenders with 39 appearances this season and sits second among first-year netminders in both goals-against average (2.84) and save percentage (.905).

Chaika was originally selected by Prince Albert in the first round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft. In 39 career WHL regular season games, he holds a 17-15-2-1 record, a 2.84 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and three shutouts.

Chaika and the Prince Albert Raiders are next in action Wednesday, March 16 when they play host to the Swift Current Broncos (7:00 p.m. MT, Art Hauser Centre).