Quebec City, Shawinigan and Victoriaville to host the 4th Protected Environment Event

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is pleased to announce the three host cities for the protected environment events that will take place from February 12 to 18, 2021.

The Shawinigan Cataractes and the Victoriaville Tigres will be joined by two other teams to play a total of four games in seven days. On their end, the Quebec Remparts will host five QMJHL organizations at the Videotron Centre over the same period of time.

The protected environment schedules will be announced at a later date.