QMJHL Ultramar Player of the Week | Thomas Sigouin (May 3, 2021)

The latest Ultramar Player of the Week is Quebec Remparts goaltender Thomas Sigouin. In three games, the 21-year-old from Amos, Quebec went undefeated with a goals against average of 2.21 and a .940% save percentage. To top it all off, Sigouin also managed a goal of his own as the Remparts swept their opening round encounter with the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

On Tuesday, the Remparts rallied from deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 to take the first game of the series in overtime by a score of 4-3. Sigouin finished the contest with 32 saves, including 16 in the third period and overtime combined to earn the first QMJHL postseason victory of his career.

The following evening, the veteran netminder took things to the next level, turning aside 41 shots as the Remparts came from behind once again to claim a 4-2 triumph over the Voltigeurs. For his efforts, Sigouin was named the game’s first star.

On Friday night, Sigouin not only made winners out of his Remparts teammates but made history along the way. While his 36-save performance in Quebec’s 5-2 series-clinching victory was impressive on its own, it was Sigouin’s tally into an empty Drummondville net – the first goal by a goaltender in QMJHL playoff history – that truly put an exclamation mark on the veteran’s night. This time, he was awarded third star honors for the contest.

Sigouin has provided a steady presence between the pipes for a relatively young Remparts squad. In his first campaign as a starter in the “Q”, he completed the regular season with a 14-14 record, a 2.63 GAA and a pair of shutouts.

_

2020-2021 Ultramar Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Oct. 2 – Oct. 4 : Miguel Tourigny (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 2 | Oct. 5 – Oct. 11 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 3 | Oct. 12 – Oct. 18 : Félix-Antoine Marcotty (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 4 | Oct. 19 – Oct. 25 : Elliot Desnoyers (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 5 | Oct. 26 – Nov. 1 : Jordan Spence (Wildcats | Moncton)

Week 6 | Nov. 2 – Nov. 8 : Elliot Desnoyers (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 7 | Nov. 9 – Nov. 15 : Alex Beaucage (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 8 | Nov. 16 – Nov. 22 : Luke Henman (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 9 | Nov. 23 – Nov. 30 : Justin Robidas (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)

Week 10 | Jan. 22 – Jan. 24 : Samuel Hlavaj (Phoenix | Sherbrooke)

Week 11 | Jan. 29 – Jan. 31 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 12 | Feb. 1 – Feb. 7 : Christopher Merisier-Ortiz (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 13 | Feb. 8 – Feb. 14 : Edouard St-Laurent (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 14 | Feb. 15 – Feb. 21 : Cedric Desruisseaux (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 15 | Feb. 22 – Feb. 28 : Zachary L’Heureux (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 16 | Mar. 1 – Mar. 7 : Xavier Cormier (Océanic | Rimouski)

Week 17 | Mar. 8 – Mar. 14 : Ryan Francis (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

Week 18 | Mar. 15 – Mar. 21 : Colten Ellis (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 19 | Mar. 22 – Mar. 28 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 20 | Mar. 29 – Apr. 4 : Jonathan Lemieux (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)

Week 21 | Apr. 5 – Apr. 11 : Mathieu Desgagnés (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 22 | Apr. 12 – Apr. 18 : Ryan Francis (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

2021 President Cup Playoffs:

Week 23 | Apr. 19 – Apr. 25 : Mikhail Abramov (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 24 | Apr. 26 – May 2 : Thomas Sigouin (Remparts | Quebec)