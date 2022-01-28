QMJHL to resume activities February 3

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced the return to competition of its 18 franchises as of the 3rd of February. The Assembly of Members was unanimous in wanting to resume league activities.

The League’s objective remains to play a full 68-game regular season schedule. The remaining games will be played between February 3 and May 1. The adjusted schedule will be released this Monday. Capacity restrictions for every rink will be determined by each province’s Public Health guidelines.

The 2022 President Cup playoffs format will be announced at a later date. However, the quest for the President Cup will begin on May 5 and conclude no later than June 15. The schedule for the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia will also be released in the upcoming weeks.