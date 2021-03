The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has named its Team of the Week for the week ending March 7:

FORWARDS:

Zachary BOLDUC | Rimouski Oceanic | 5GP-4G-5A, +3

Xavier CORMIER | Rimouski Oceanic | 5GP-3G-7A, +3

Samuel POULIN | Val-d’Or Foreurs | 5GP-3G-7A, +4

DEFENCEMEN:

Evgenii KASHNIKOV | Gatineau Olympiques | 3GP-1G-2A, +5

Jordan SPENCE | Val-d’Or Foreurs | 5GP-2G-4A, +4

GOALTENDER:

Nikolas HURTUBISE | Victoriaville Tigres | 2-1-0-0, 1.60, .933%, 1 SO

