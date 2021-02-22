MENU
February 22, 2021

QMJHL Team of the Week (Week 14)

QMJHL

 

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has named its Team of the Week for the week ending February 21.

FORWARDS:

  • Cedric DESRUISSEAUX | Charlottetown Islanders | 3GP-6G-6A, +7
  • Thomas CASEY | Charlottetown Islanders | 3GP-4G-7A, +6
  • Brett BUDGELL | Charlottetown Islanders | 3GP-1G-6A, +5

DEFENCEMEN:

  • Lukas CORMIER | Charlottetown Islanders | 3GP-2G-2A, +6
  • Miguel TOURIGNY | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2GP-2G-2A, +3

GOALTENDER:

  • Thomas SIGOUIN | Quebec Remparts | 2-0-0-0, 1.00, .959%, 1SO
