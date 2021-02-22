QMJHL Team of the Week (Week 14)

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has named its Team of the Week for the week ending February 21.

FORWARDS:

Cedric DESRUISSEAUX | Charlottetown Islanders | 3GP-6G-6A, +7

Thomas CASEY | Charlottetown Islanders | 3GP-4G-7A, +6

Brett BUDGELL | Charlottetown Islanders | 3GP-1G-6A, +5

DEFENCEMEN:

Lukas CORMIER | Charlottetown Islanders | 3GP-2G-2A, +6

Miguel TOURIGNY | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2GP-2G-2A, +3

GOALTENDER: