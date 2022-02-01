QMJHL Schedule – February 7 to 13, 2022

On Sunday, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League released the schedule for its first weekend of games that is coming up.

Today, the league announces the calendar for the week of February 7, as well as additional schedule changes for the following week.

Game # Visiting team Home team Scheduled date New Date Time (ET) 476 Halifax Baie-Comeau 2022-02-06 IDEM 4 PM 515 Charlottetown Québec 2022-03-06 2022-02-08 7 PM 488 Halifax Rimouski 2022-02-27 2022-02-08 7:30 PM 422 Saint John Baie-Comeau 2022-02-08 IDEM 7 PM 425 Saint John Chicoutimi 2022-02-09 IDEM 7:30 PM 434 Acadie-Bathurst Blainville-Boisbriand 2022-02-12 2022-02-10 7 PM 438 Moncton Shawinigan 2022-02-12 2022-02-10 7 PM 427 Québec Gatineau 2022-02-11 IDEM 7 PM 428 Moncton Sherbrooke 2022-02-11 IDEM 7 PM 429 Rouyn-Noranda Val-d’Or 2022-02-11 IDEM 7 PM 430 Acadie-Bathurst Victoriaville 2022-02-11 IDEM 7 PM 431 Cape Breton Blainville-Boisbriand 2022-02-11 IDEM 7:30 PM 432 Baie-Comeau Drummondville 2022-02-11 IDEM 7:30 PM 433 Saint John Rimouski 2022-02-11 IDEM 7:30 PM 435 Cape Breton Drummondville 2022-02-12 IDEM 4 PM 436 Québec Gatineau 2022-02-12 IDEM 4 PM 437 Chicoutimi Rimouski 2022-02-12 IDEM 4 PM 439 Baie-Comeau Victoriaville 2022-02-12 IDEM 4 PM 441 Val-d’Or Rouyn-Noranda 2022-02-12 IDEM 7 PM 442 Baie-Comeau Shawinigan 2022-02-13 IDEM 3 PM 443 Cape Breton Sherbrooke 2022-02-13 IDEM 3 PM 410 Charlottetown Acadie-Bathurst 2022-02-05 2022-02-13 3 PM 398 Halifax Moncton 2022-01-30 2022-02-15 7 PM 445 Cape Breton Gatineau 2022-02-16 IDEM 7 PM 451 Cape Breton Rouyn-Noranda 2022-02-18 IDEM 7 PM 457 Cape Breton Val-d’Or 2022-02-19 IDEM 4 PM 458 Acadie-Bathurst Charlottetown 2022-02-19 2022-02-21 4 PM 440 Halifax Charlottetown 2022-02-12 2022-02-23 7 PM

Here are the postponed games from February 9-11:

Game # Visiting team Home Team Scheduled date 424 Moncton Gatineau 2022-02-09 426 Charlottetown Halifax 2022-02-11

The schedule for games to be played between February 14 and April 3 will be released no later than February 11. As for the balance of the 2021-2022 regular season calendar, it will be published at the end of the current month.