QMJHL Schedule – February 7 to 13, 2022
On Sunday, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League released the schedule for its first weekend of games that is coming up.
Today, the league announces the calendar for the week of February 7, as well as additional schedule changes for the following week.
|Game #
|Visiting team
|Home team
|Scheduled date
|New Date
|Time (ET)
|476
|Halifax
|Baie-Comeau
|2022-02-06
|IDEM
|4 PM
|515
|Charlottetown
|Québec
|2022-03-06
|2022-02-08
|7 PM
|488
|Halifax
|Rimouski
|2022-02-27
|2022-02-08
|7:30 PM
|422
|Saint John
|Baie-Comeau
|2022-02-08
|IDEM
|7 PM
|425
|Saint John
|Chicoutimi
|2022-02-09
|IDEM
|7:30 PM
|434
|Acadie-Bathurst
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|2022-02-12
|2022-02-10
|7 PM
|438
|Moncton
|Shawinigan
|2022-02-12
|2022-02-10
|7 PM
|427
|Québec
|Gatineau
|2022-02-11
|IDEM
|7 PM
|428
|Moncton
|Sherbrooke
|2022-02-11
|IDEM
|7 PM
|429
|Rouyn-Noranda
|Val-d’Or
|2022-02-11
|IDEM
|7 PM
|430
|Acadie-Bathurst
|Victoriaville
|2022-02-11
|IDEM
|7 PM
|431
|Cape Breton
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|2022-02-11
|IDEM
|7:30 PM
|432
|Baie-Comeau
|Drummondville
|2022-02-11
|IDEM
|7:30 PM
|433
|Saint John
|Rimouski
|2022-02-11
|IDEM
|7:30 PM
|435
|Cape Breton
|Drummondville
|2022-02-12
|IDEM
|4 PM
|436
|Québec
|Gatineau
|2022-02-12
|IDEM
|4 PM
|437
|Chicoutimi
|Rimouski
|2022-02-12
|IDEM
|4 PM
|439
|Baie-Comeau
|Victoriaville
|2022-02-12
|IDEM
|4 PM
|441
|Val-d’Or
|Rouyn-Noranda
|2022-02-12
|IDEM
|7 PM
|442
|Baie-Comeau
|Shawinigan
|2022-02-13
|IDEM
|3 PM
|443
|Cape Breton
|Sherbrooke
|2022-02-13
|IDEM
|3 PM
|410
|Charlottetown
|Acadie-Bathurst
|2022-02-05
|2022-02-13
|3 PM
|398
|Halifax
|Moncton
|2022-01-30
|2022-02-15
|7 PM
|445
|Cape Breton
|Gatineau
|2022-02-16
|IDEM
|7 PM
|451
|Cape Breton
|Rouyn-Noranda
|2022-02-18
|IDEM
|7 PM
|457
|Cape Breton
|Val-d’Or
|2022-02-19
|IDEM
|4 PM
|458
|Acadie-Bathurst
|Charlottetown
|2022-02-19
|2022-02-21
|4 PM
|440
|Halifax
|Charlottetown
|2022-02-12
|2022-02-23
|7 PM
Here are the postponed games from February 9-11:
|424
|Moncton
|Gatineau
|2022-02-09
|426
|Charlottetown
|Halifax
|2022-02-11
The schedule for games to be played between February 14 and April 3 will be released no later than February 11. As for the balance of the 2021-2022 regular season calendar, it will be published at the end of the current month.