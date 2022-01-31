QMJHL Schedule – February 4 to 6, 2022
Following Friday’s return to play announcement, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today revealed the schedule for the first weekend of activities.
|Game #
|Visiting team
|Home team
|Scheduled date
|New date
|New time
|414
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|Saint John
|2022-02-05
|2022-02-04
|7PM
|327
|Québec
|Drummondville
|2022-01-09
|2022-02-04
|7:30PM
|347
|Shawinigan
|Rouyn-Noranda
|2022-01-15
|2022-02-04
|7PM
|384
|Sherbrooke
|Val-d’Or
|2022-01-27
|2022-02-04
|7PM
|593
|Gatineau
|Victoriaville
|2022-03-30
|2022-02-04
|7PM
|415
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|Acadie-Bathurst
|2022-02-06
|2022-02-05
|4PM
|413
|Rimouski
|Moncton
|2022-02-05
|2022-02-05
|7PM
|331
|Charlottetown
|Baie-Comeau
|2022-01-12
|2022-02-05
|3PM
|351
|Shawinigan
|Val-d’Or
|2022-01-16
|2022-02-05
|4PM
|379
|Sherbrooke
|Rouyn-Noranda
|2022-01-26
|2022-02-05
|7PM
|473
|Halifax
|Chicoutimi
|2022-02-24
|2022-02-05
|4PM
|403
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|Moncton
|2022-02-04
|2022-02-06
|4PM
|417
|Rimouski
|Saint John
|2022-02-06
|2022-02-06
|3PM
|314
|Drummondville
|Gatineau
|2022-01-07
|2022-02-06
|3PM
|336
|Charlottetown
|Chicoutimi
|2022-01-13
|2022-02-06
|4PM
|340
|Victoriaville
|Québec
|2022-01-14
|2022-02-06
|3PM
|476
|Halifax
|Baie-Comeau
|2022-02-25
|2022-02-06
|3PM
Here are the postponed games from February 1-9:
|Game #
|Visiting team
|Home team
|Scheduled date
|Schedule Time
|400
|Drummondville
|Rimouski
|2022-02-01
|7:30PM
|401
|Halifax
|Cape Breton
|2022-02-03
|7PM
|402
|Val-d’Or
|Victoriaville
|2022-02-03
|7PM
|404
|Rouyn-Noranda
|Baie-Comeau
|2022-02-04
|7PM
|405
|Gatineau
|Québec
|2022-02-04
|7PM
|406
|Drummondville
|Sherbrooke
|2022-02-04
|7PM
|407
|Rimouski
|Charlottetown
|2022-02-04
|7:30PM
|408
|Victoriaville
|Chicoutimi
|2022-02-04
|7:30PM
|409
|Val-d’Or
|Shawinigan
|2022-02-04
|7:30PM
|411
|Rouyn-Noranda
|Baie-Comeau
|2022-02-05
|4PM
|410
|Charlottetown
|Acadie-Bathurst
|2022-02-05
|4PM
|412
|Cape Breton
|Halifax
|2022-02-05
|7PM
|416
|Cape Breton
|Charlottetown
|2022-02-06
|3PM
|418
|Val-d’Or
|Gatineau
|2022-02-06
|3PM
|419
|Shawinigan
|Québec
|2022-02-06
|3PM
|420
|Rouyn-Noranda
|Chicoutimi
|2022-02-06
|4PM
|421
|Sherbrooke
|Victoriaville
|2022-02-06
|4PM
|423
|Halifax
|Acadie-Bathurst
|2022-02-09
|7PM
The Commissioner’s office will continue to work on the regular season schedule in the upcoming days. The rescheduled games will be communicated to media and fans as soon as possible.