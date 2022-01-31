MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
January 31, 2022

QMJHL Schedule – February 4 to 6, 2022

QMJHL

 

Following Friday’s return to play announcement, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today revealed the schedule for the first weekend of activities.

Game #  Visiting team  Home team  Scheduled date  New date  New time 
414 Blainville-Boisbriand Saint John 2022-02-05 2022-02-04 7PM
327 Québec Drummondville 2022-01-09 2022-02-04 7:30PM
347 Shawinigan Rouyn-Noranda 2022-01-15 2022-02-04 7PM
384 Sherbrooke Val-d’Or 2022-01-27 2022-02-04 7PM
593 Gatineau Victoriaville 2022-03-30 2022-02-04 7PM
415 Blainville-Boisbriand Acadie-Bathurst 2022-02-06 2022-02-05 4PM
413 Rimouski Moncton 2022-02-05 2022-02-05 7PM
331 Charlottetown Baie-Comeau 2022-01-12 2022-02-05 3PM
351 Shawinigan Val-d’Or 2022-01-16 2022-02-05 4PM
379 Sherbrooke Rouyn-Noranda 2022-01-26 2022-02-05 7PM
473 Halifax Chicoutimi 2022-02-24 2022-02-05 4PM
403 Blainville-Boisbriand Moncton 2022-02-04 2022-02-06 4PM
417 Rimouski Saint John 2022-02-06 2022-02-06 3PM
314 Drummondville Gatineau 2022-01-07 2022-02-06 3PM
336 Charlottetown Chicoutimi 2022-01-13 2022-02-06 4PM
340 Victoriaville Québec 2022-01-14 2022-02-06 3PM
476 Halifax Baie-Comeau 2022-02-25 2022-02-06 3PM

 

Here are the postponed games from February 1-9:

Game # Visiting team Home team Scheduled date Schedule Time 
400 Drummondville Rimouski 2022-02-01 7:30PM
401 Halifax Cape Breton 2022-02-03 7PM
402 Val-d’Or Victoriaville 2022-02-03 7PM
404 Rouyn-Noranda Baie-Comeau 2022-02-04 7PM
405 Gatineau Québec 2022-02-04 7PM
406 Drummondville Sherbrooke 2022-02-04 7PM
407 Rimouski Charlottetown 2022-02-04 7:30PM
408 Victoriaville Chicoutimi 2022-02-04 7:30PM
409 Val-d’Or Shawinigan 2022-02-04 7:30PM
411 Rouyn-Noranda Baie-Comeau 2022-02-05 4PM
410 Charlottetown Acadie-Bathurst 2022-02-05 4PM
412 Cape Breton Halifax 2022-02-05 7PM
416 Cape Breton Charlottetown 2022-02-06 3PM
418 Val-d’Or Gatineau 2022-02-06 3PM
419 Shawinigan Québec 2022-02-06 3PM
420 Rouyn-Noranda Chicoutimi 2022-02-06 4PM
421 Sherbrooke Victoriaville 2022-02-06 4PM
423 Halifax Acadie-Bathurst 2022-02-09 7PM

 

The Commissioner’s office will continue to work on the regular season schedule in the upcoming days. The rescheduled games will be communicated to media and fans as soon as possible.

 

More News
WHL announces postponement of four WHL Regular Season games in Manitoba
8 hours ago
From the Point: ICE centre Matthew Savoie
8 hours ago
Broncos name Chad Leslie full-time general manager
8 hours ago
67's' Max Donoso Named OHL Goaltender of the Week
8 hours ago
Colts' Brandt Clarke Named OHL Player of the Week
8 hours ago
Winterhawks netminder Gauthier named WHL Goaltender of the Week
8 hours ago