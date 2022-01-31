QMJHL Schedule – February 4 to 6, 2022

Following Friday’s return to play announcement, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today revealed the schedule for the first weekend of activities.

Game # Visiting team Home team Scheduled date New date New time 414 Blainville-Boisbriand Saint John 2022-02-05 2022-02-04 7PM 327 Québec Drummondville 2022-01-09 2022-02-04 7:30PM 347 Shawinigan Rouyn-Noranda 2022-01-15 2022-02-04 7PM 384 Sherbrooke Val-d’Or 2022-01-27 2022-02-04 7PM 593 Gatineau Victoriaville 2022-03-30 2022-02-04 7PM 415 Blainville-Boisbriand Acadie-Bathurst 2022-02-06 2022-02-05 4PM 413 Rimouski Moncton 2022-02-05 2022-02-05 7PM 331 Charlottetown Baie-Comeau 2022-01-12 2022-02-05 3PM 351 Shawinigan Val-d’Or 2022-01-16 2022-02-05 4PM 379 Sherbrooke Rouyn-Noranda 2022-01-26 2022-02-05 7PM 473 Halifax Chicoutimi 2022-02-24 2022-02-05 4PM 403 Blainville-Boisbriand Moncton 2022-02-04 2022-02-06 4PM 417 Rimouski Saint John 2022-02-06 2022-02-06 3PM 314 Drummondville Gatineau 2022-01-07 2022-02-06 3PM 336 Charlottetown Chicoutimi 2022-01-13 2022-02-06 4PM 340 Victoriaville Québec 2022-01-14 2022-02-06 3PM 476 Halifax Baie-Comeau 2022-02-25 2022-02-06 3PM

Here are the postponed games from February 1-9:

Game # Visiting team Home team Scheduled date Schedule Time 400 Drummondville Rimouski 2022-02-01 7:30PM 401 Halifax Cape Breton 2022-02-03 7PM 402 Val-d’Or Victoriaville 2022-02-03 7PM 404 Rouyn-Noranda Baie-Comeau 2022-02-04 7PM 405 Gatineau Québec 2022-02-04 7PM 406 Drummondville Sherbrooke 2022-02-04 7PM 407 Rimouski Charlottetown 2022-02-04 7:30PM 408 Victoriaville Chicoutimi 2022-02-04 7:30PM 409 Val-d’Or Shawinigan 2022-02-04 7:30PM 411 Rouyn-Noranda Baie-Comeau 2022-02-05 4PM 410 Charlottetown Acadie-Bathurst 2022-02-05 4PM 412 Cape Breton Halifax 2022-02-05 7PM 416 Cape Breton Charlottetown 2022-02-06 3PM 418 Val-d’Or Gatineau 2022-02-06 3PM 419 Shawinigan Québec 2022-02-06 3PM 420 Rouyn-Noranda Chicoutimi 2022-02-06 4PM 421 Sherbrooke Victoriaville 2022-02-06 4PM 423 Halifax Acadie-Bathurst 2022-02-09 7PM

The Commissioner’s office will continue to work on the regular season schedule in the upcoming days. The rescheduled games will be communicated to media and fans as soon as possible.