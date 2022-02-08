QMJHL Schedule – February 14-20, 2022
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League just unveiled the schedule for the week of February 14. Another announcement will be made later this week for games to be played between February 21 and April 3.
|#
|Visiting team
|Local team
|Schedule date
|New Date
|New time
|398
|Halifax
|Moncton
|2022-01-30
|2022-02-15
|7 PM
|444
|Rimouski
|Québec
|2022-02-15
|No change
|7 PM
|446
|Sherbrooke
|Shawinigan
|2022-02-16
|No change
|7 PM
|445
|Cape Breton
|Gatineau
|2022-02-16
|No change
|7 PM
|315
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|Québec
|2022-01-07
|2022-02-17
|7 PM
|447
|Victoriaville
|Acadie-Bathurst
|2022-02-17
|No change
|7 PM
|451
|Cape Breton
|Rouyn-Noranda
|2022-02-18
|No change
|7 PM
|453
|Gatineau
|Chicoutimi
|2022-02-18
|No change
|7:30 PM
|454
|Sherbrooke
|Rimouski
|2022-02-18
|No change
|7:30 PM
|449
|Drummondville
|Acadie-Bathurst
|2022-02-18
|No change
|7 PM
|452
|Victoriaville
|Charlottetown
|2022-02-18
|No change
|7:30 PM
|450
|Saint John
|Halifax
|2022-02-18
|No change
|7 PM
|457
|Cape Breton
|Val-d’Or
|2022-02-19
|No change
|4 PM
|461
|Shawinigan
|Rouyn-Noranda
|2022-02-19
|No change
|7 PM
|455
|Gatineau
|Baie-Comeau
|2022-02-19
|No change
|4 PM
|456
|Québec
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|2022-02-19
|No change
|4 PM
|459
|Drummondville
|Moncton
|2022-02-19
|No change
|7 PM
|460
|Victoriaville
|Saint John
|2022-02-19
|No change
|7 PM
|464
|Shawinigan
|Val-d’Or
|2022-02-20
|No change
|3 PM
|466
|Gatineau
|Baie-Comeau
|2022-02-20
|No change
|4 PM
|463
|Québec
|Sherbrooke
|2022-02-20
|No change
|3 PM
|462
|Drummondville
|Saint John
|2022-02-20
|No change
|3 PM
|467
|Rimouski
|Chicoutimi
|2022-02-20
|No change
|4 PM
|465
|Halifax
|Moncton
|2022-02-20
|No change
|4 PM
Here are the postponed games from February 14-20:
|#
|Visiting team
|Home Team
|Scheduled date
|448
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|Chicoutimi
|2022-02-17
The balance of the 2021-2022 regular season calendar will be published at the end of February.