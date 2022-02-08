QMJHL Schedule – February 14-20, 2022

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League just unveiled the schedule for the week of February 14. Another announcement will be made later this week for games to be played between February 21 and April 3.

# Visiting team Local team Schedule date New Date New time 398 Halifax Moncton 2022-01-30 2022-02-15 7 PM 444 Rimouski Québec 2022-02-15 No change 7 PM 446 Sherbrooke Shawinigan 2022-02-16 No change 7 PM 445 Cape Breton Gatineau 2022-02-16 No change 7 PM 315 Blainville-Boisbriand Québec 2022-01-07 2022-02-17 7 PM 447 Victoriaville Acadie-Bathurst 2022-02-17 No change 7 PM 451 Cape Breton Rouyn-Noranda 2022-02-18 No change 7 PM 453 Gatineau Chicoutimi 2022-02-18 No change 7:30 PM 454 Sherbrooke Rimouski 2022-02-18 No change 7:30 PM 449 Drummondville Acadie-Bathurst 2022-02-18 No change 7 PM 452 Victoriaville Charlottetown 2022-02-18 No change 7:30 PM 450 Saint John Halifax 2022-02-18 No change 7 PM 457 Cape Breton Val-d’Or 2022-02-19 No change 4 PM 461 Shawinigan Rouyn-Noranda 2022-02-19 No change 7 PM 455 Gatineau Baie-Comeau 2022-02-19 No change 4 PM 456 Québec Blainville-Boisbriand 2022-02-19 No change 4 PM 459 Drummondville Moncton 2022-02-19 No change 7 PM 460 Victoriaville Saint John 2022-02-19 No change 7 PM 464 Shawinigan Val-d’Or 2022-02-20 No change 3 PM 466 Gatineau Baie-Comeau 2022-02-20 No change 4 PM 463 Québec Sherbrooke 2022-02-20 No change 3 PM 462 Drummondville Saint John 2022-02-20 No change 3 PM 467 Rimouski Chicoutimi 2022-02-20 No change 4 PM 465 Halifax Moncton 2022-02-20 No change 4 PM

Here are the postponed games from February 14-20:

# Visiting team Home Team Scheduled date 448 Blainville-Boisbriand Chicoutimi 2022-02-17

The balance of the 2021-2022 regular season calendar will be published at the end of February.