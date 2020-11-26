QMJHL POSTPONES SEVEN GAMES IN THE MARITIMES DIVISION

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today postponed seven games scheduled for this week in the Maritimes Division. The decision was made after the announcement of new restrictions by Public Health Officials of Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.

Game # Date Away Home 237 2020-11-25 Acadie-Bathurst Charlottetown 146 2020-11-27 Charlottetown Cape Breton 147 2020-11-27 Halifax Moncton 155 2020-11-28 Acadie-Bathurst Saint John 157 2020-11-29 Charlottetown Acadie-Bathurst 158 2020-11-29 Moncton Cape Breton 159 2020-11-29 Halifax Saint John