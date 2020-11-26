QMJHL POSTPONES SEVEN GAMES IN THE MARITIMES DIVISION
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today postponed seven games scheduled for this week in the Maritimes Division. The decision was made after the announcement of new restrictions by Public Health Officials of Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.
|Game #
|Date
|Away
|Home
|237
|2020-11-25
|Acadie-Bathurst
|Charlottetown
|146
|2020-11-27
|Charlottetown
|Cape Breton
|147
|2020-11-27
|Halifax
|Moncton
|155
|2020-11-28
|Acadie-Bathurst
|Saint John
|157
|2020-11-29
|Charlottetown
|Acadie-Bathurst
|158
|2020-11-29
|Moncton
|Cape Breton
|159
|2020-11-29
|Halifax
|Saint John