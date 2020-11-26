MENU
November 26, 2020

QMJHL POSTPONES SEVEN GAMES IN THE MARITIMES DIVISION

Around the CHL
QMJHL

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today postponed seven games scheduled for this week in the Maritimes Division. The decision was made after the announcement of new restrictions by Public Health Officials of Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.

Game # Date Away Home
237 2020-11-25 Acadie-Bathurst Charlottetown
146 2020-11-27 Charlottetown Cape Breton
147 2020-11-27 Halifax Moncton
155 2020-11-28 Acadie-Bathurst Saint John
157 2020-11-29 Charlottetown Acadie-Bathurst
158 2020-11-29 Moncton Cape Breton
159 2020-11-29 Halifax Saint John
