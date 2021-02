The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced earlier tonight that both games scheduled tomorrow in Chicoutimi are postponed to Wednesday as a preventative measure.

Wed 2021-02-03 14:00 Val-d’Or Chicoutimi Centre Georges-Vézina Wed 2021-02-03 19:00 Victoriaville Gatineau Centre Georges-Vézina

The League will not be commenting on the situation tonight and will send an update to the press tomorrow.