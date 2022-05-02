QMJHL Playoffs | Three First Round Matchups Confirmed

Six QMJHL teams now know their opponents for the first round of the 2022 President Cup Playoffs.

The first three series, all within the Western Conference, will feature the following teams.

Val-d’Or Foreurs (7) vs. Gatineau Olympiques (2)

Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (6) vs. Shawinigan Cataractes (3)

Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (5) vs. Drummondville Voltigeurs (4)

These three best-of-five matchups will kick off on Thursday, May 5, and will end no later than the following Thursday, May 12.