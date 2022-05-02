QMJHL Playoffs | Schedule of First Round matchups released

With the regular season now behind us, the QMJHL is officially ready to launch the 2022 President Cup Playoffs on this Thursday, May 5.

The Round of 16 will be played between the eight qualified teams from each conference, ranked according to their final position in the regular season’s overall standings, and will conclude no later than May 12.

As a reminder, the playoff series of the first three rounds will be played in a best-of-five format, while the championship final will be played in a best-of-seven format.

Here are the four first round matchups for each of the QMJHL conferences:

WESTERN CONFERENCE

EASTERN CONFERENCE

You can view the complete 2022 QMJHL Playoffs schedule by CLICKING HERE.