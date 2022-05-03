QMJHL Player of the Week | Xavier Simoneau (May 2, 2022)

The final Player of the Week for the QMJHL regular season is Charlottetown Islanders center Xavier Simoneau . In three games, the 20-year-old from Saint-Andre-Avellin, Quebec scored twice and added eight assists as the Maritime Division Champion Islanders went undefeated on the week.

On Tuesday night in Sydney, Simoneau picked up a pair of assists, including a helper on the eventual game-winning tally, before firing his 23rd of the season into an empty net in the Islanders’ 5-3 triumph over the Cape Breton Eagles. It was also the fifth-year veterans’ 250th regular season game in the Q.

On Friday night in Moncton, Simoneau would provide more dramatics, scoring early in the third period to tie the game at two before scoring not once, but twice during what would prove to be a record-breaking 19-round shootout as the Isles downed the Wildcats 3-2. As a result, Simoneau, who would be named the game’s first star, became the first player in QMJHL history to score twice in the same shootout.

On Sunday afternoon at home, Simoneau chose his final QMJHL regular season game to make history yet again, recording six assists, a new Islanders single-game record, in a 10-2 victory over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. Simoneau would be named the third star of the contest while also setting a new personal best for points in a game.

Simoneau completes his season with 86 points in only 48 games. A sixth-round selection of the Montreal Canadiens at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Simoneau’s final regular season career totals in the QMJHL include an impressive 314 points in 252 games.

_

2021-2022 QMJHL Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Nov. 30 – Oct. 3 : Bennett MacArthur (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10 : Xavier Parent (Phœnix | Sherbrooke)

Week 3 | Oct. 11 – Oct. 17 : Félix Lafrance (Saguenéens | Chicoutimi)

Week 4 | Oct. 18 – Oct. 24 : Lukas Cormier (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 5 | Oct. 25 – Oct. 31 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 6 | Nov. 1 – Nov. 7 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 7 | Nov. 8 – Nov. 14 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 8 | Nov. 15 – Nov. 21 : Olivier Adam (Drakkar | Baie-Comeau)

Week 9 | Nov. 22 – Nov. 28 : Samuel Johnson (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 10 | Nov. 29 – Dec. 5 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 11 | Dec. 6 – Dec. 13 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 12 | Dec. 14 – Dec. 19 : Jordan Dumais (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 13 | Feb. 4 – Feb. 6 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 14 | Feb. 7 – Feb. 13 : William Dufour (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

Week 15 | Feb. 14 – Feb. 21 : Felix Lafrance (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 16 | Feb. 22 – Feb. 27 : Joshua Roy (Phœnix | Sherbrooke)

Week 17 | Feb. 28 – Mar. 6 : Josh Lawrence (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

Week 18 | Mar. 7 – Mar. 13 : Justin Robidas (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)

Week 19 | Mar. 14 – Mar. 20 : Theo Rochette (Remparts | Québec)

Week 20 | Mar. 21 – Mar. 27 : Jacob Goobie (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 21 | Mar. 28 – Apr. 3 : Nathan Darveau (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 22 | Apr. 4 – Apr. 10 : Jordan Dumais (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 23 | Apr. 11 – Apr. 17 : William Dufour (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

Week 24 | Apr. 18 – Apr. 24 : Jordan Dumais (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 25 | Apr. 25 – May 1 : Xavier Simoneau (Islanders | Charlottetown)