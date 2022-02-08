QMJHL Player of the Week | Mavrik Bourque (February 7, 2022)

The first QMJHL Player of the Week for 2022 is Shawinigan Cataractes center Mavrik Bourque. In a pair of road outings, the 20-year-old from Plessisville, Quebec scored twice and added three assists as the Cataractes went unbeaten.

On Friday night in Rouyn-Noranda, Bourque picked up right where he left off before the extended break, assisting on his club’s first goal midway through the first period. He would add an additional assist and be named the game’s third star while the Cataractes defeated the Huskies 4-3.

The next day, in Val-d’Or, Bourque scored twice, including the game-winner with just over a minute left in overtime, while also chipping in a helper in the Cataractes 3-2 victory over the Foreurs. This time, the fourth-year veteran was named the second star of the contest.

Selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round, 30th overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Bourque has been a force to be reckoned with this year. Despite limited appearances, he has produced 25 points in just 12 games this season.

2021-2022 QMJHL Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Nov. 30 – Oct. 3 : Bennett MacArthur (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10 : Xavier Parent (Phoenix | Sherbrooke)

Week 3 | Oct. 11 – Oct. 17 : Félix Lafrance (Saguenéens | Chicoutimi)

Week 4 | Oct. 18 – Oct. 24 : Lukas Cormier (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 5 | Oct. 25 – Oct. 31 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 6 | Nov. 1 – Nov. 7 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 7 | Nov. 8 – Nov. 14 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 8 | Nov. 15 – Nov. 21 : Olivier Adam (Drakkar | Baie-Comeau)

Week 9 | Nov. 22 – Nov. 28 : Samuel Johnson (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 10 | Nov. 29 – Dec. 5 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 11 | Dec. 6 – Dec. 13 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 12 | Dec. 14 – Dec. 19 : Jordan Dumais (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 13 | Feb. 4 – Feb. 6 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)