QMJHL Player of the Week: Luke Henman (Nov. 23)

The latest QMJHL Player of the Week is Blainville-Boisbriand Armada centre Luke Henman. In four games, the 20-year-old from Halifax scored four goals and added six assists to help propel the Armada to a 4-0-0-0 record during the club’s first week in the protected environment event in Quebec City.

On Tuesday afternoon, Henman kicked off his week with a second period assist and three faceoff wins in five attempts as the Armada downed the Victoriaville Tigres 5-1 in its first regular season game since October 2.

On Thursday evening, the Armada captain would assist on his club’s first two goals. He would then add to the festivities by potting his first goal of the campaign with just under four minutes remaining in the third period to force overtime in a contest eventually won in the extra session by the Armada by a score of 4-3 over the Quebec Remparts. Henman would also complete the evening with a plus-three rating.

Saturday night saw Henman post a four-point outing in a 5-4 Armada triumph over the Shawinigan Cataractes. This time, he would add to his impressive week by finding the back of the net for the game winner midway through the third frame, his second goal of the contest. Henman would skate away with first-star honours following the game.

The fourth-year veteran would cap off the week for the still-unbeaten Armada on Sunday evening by opening the scoring with his 50th career regular season goal. He would go on to add an assist on a second period insurance marker as his squad improved to 6-0-0-0 on the season following a 4-1 victory over the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

Henman currently leads the Armada with 14 points in six games.