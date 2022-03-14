QMJHL Player of the Week | Justin Robidas (March 14, 2022)

The latest Player of the Week in the QMJHL is Val-d’Or Foreurs center Justin Robidas. The 19-year-old from Plano, Texas scored twice and added seven assists in a trio of contests while the Foreurs went 2-1-0-0 on the week.

On Wednesday night at home, Robidas found the back of the net with a shorthanded, empty net tally and added three helpers, including an assist on the eventual game-winner, as the Foreurs defeated the Gatineau Olympiques 7-3. The third-year veteran, who also recorded a +3 rating on the night, was named the second star of the game.

On Saturday afternoon in Gatineau, Robidas recorded another three assists before burying his 23rd goal of the season for the overtime winner in Val-d’Or’s 7-6 victory over the Olympiques. In addition to his second straight four-point outing, the Foreurs captain won 17 of 24 faceoffs en route to earning first star honors for the contest.

Sunday afternoon would see Robidas make it points in 11 of his past 12 games with a third period assist. Unfortunately, the Foreurs would fall to the Voltigeurs in Dummondville by a score of 5-2.

Selected second overall by the Foreurs at the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft, Robidas sits second on the club in scoring with 56 points in 45 games this season. He was chosen by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

_

2021-2022 QMJHL Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Nov. 30 – Oct. 3 : Bennett MacArthur (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10 : Xavier Parent (Phœnix | Sherbrooke)

Week 3 | Oct. 11 – Oct. 17 : Félix Lafrance (Saguenéens | Chicoutimi)

Week 4 | Oct. 18 – Oct. 24 : Lukas Cormier (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 5 | Oct. 25 – Oct. 31 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 6 | Nov. 1 – Nov. 7 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 7 | Nov. 8 – Nov. 14 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 8 | Nov. 15 – Nov. 21 : Olivier Adam (Drakkar | Baie-Comeau)

Week 9 | Nov. 22 – Nov. 28 : Samuel Johnson (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 10 | Nov. 29 – Dec. 5 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 11 | Dec. 6 – Dec. 13 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 12 | Dec. 14 – Dec. 19 : Jordan Dumais (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 13 | Feb. 4 – Feb. 6 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 14 | Feb. 7 – Feb. 13 : William Dufour (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

Week 15 | Feb. 14 – Feb. 21 : Felix Lafrance (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 16 | Feb. 22 – Feb. 27 : Joshua Roy (Phœnix | Sherbrooke)

Week 17 | Feb. 28 – Mar. 6 : Josh Lawrence (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

Week 18 | Mar. 7 – Mar. 13 : Justin Robidas (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)