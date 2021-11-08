QMJHL Player of the Week | Justin Côté (November 8, 2021)

The latest Player of the Week in the QMJHL is Drummondville Voltigeurs winger Justin Côté. In three games, the 17-year-old from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec scored twice and added five assists while the Voltigeurs went 1-1-1 during that span.

After falling at home to the Charlottetown Islanders on Wednesday night by a score of 4-1, the Volts rallied to take a road point from the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada on Friday night. Côté led the charge for Drummondville, scoring twice and adding three assists for his first career five-point outing in the “Q”. He would also be named second star of the contest as the Armada outlasted the Voltigeurs, 7-6 in overtime.

It was another back-and-forth affair at home on Saturday afternoon. This time, Côté would supply a pair of assists, including a helper on the eventual game-winner midway through the third period, as the Voltigeurs defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs 4-3. In this outing, the second-year talent, who would also finish the game with a +2 rating, would earn first star honors.

A member of the QMJHL Rookie All-Star Team in 2020-21, Côté is on pace for his first point-per-game campaign in the league. His 19 points in 15 games currently lead all scorers on the Voltigeurs.

_

2021-2022 QMJHL Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Nov. 30 – Oct. 3 : Bennett MacArthur (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10 : Xavier Parent (Phoenix | Sherbrooke)

Week 3 | Oct. 11 – Oct. 17 : Félix Lafrance (Saguenéens | Chicoutimi)

Week 4 | Oct. 18 – Oct. 24 : Lukas Cormier (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 5 | Oct. 25 – Oct. 31 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 6 | Nov. 1 – Nov. 8 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)