QMJHL Player of the Week | Joshua Roy (February 28, 2022)

The latest Player of the Week in the QMJHL is Sherbrooke Phœnix winger Joshua Roy. In three games, the 18-year-old from Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, Quebec, scored three times and added nine assists as the high-flying Phœnix went a perfect 3-0-0-0 on the week.

On Wednesday night at home, Roy notched his 23rd goal of the season and chipped in a pair of assists, including a helper on the game-winner late in the third period, as the Phœnix defeated the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 6-5 in a back-and-forth affair. For his efforts, Roy was named the game’s second star.

Roy would reel off another solid outing with a goal and two assists in Victoriaville on Friday night, as the Phœnix downed the Tigres 9-2 in the first game of a home-and-home series. For the third-year veteran, it was his 11th straight game with at least one point.

Roy would extend that streak to 12 games the following night at home, scoring once and adding five assists in another impressive 9-1 win over the Tigres. Roy, who would be named the game’s first star, also registered a +4 differential while the Phœnix, battling for first place in the Central Division, ran their latest win streak to four games.

Selected first overall at the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft by the Saint John Sea Dogs, Roy is enjoying a phenomenal season, leading the league in assists (48) and points (73). He was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

2021-2022 QMJHL Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Nov. 30 – Oct. 3 : Bennett MacArthur (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10 : Xavier Parent (Phœnix | Sherbrooke)

Week 3 | Oct. 11 – Oct. 17 : Félix Lafrance (Saguenéens | Chicoutimi)

Week 4 | Oct. 18 – Oct. 24 : Lukas Cormier (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 5 | Oct. 25 – Oct. 31 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 6 | Nov. 1 – Nov. 7 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 7 | Nov. 8 – Nov. 14 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 8 | Nov. 15 – Nov. 21 : Olivier Adam (Drakkar | Baie-Comeau)

Week 9 | Nov. 22 – Nov. 28 : Samuel Johnson (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 10 | Nov. 29 – Dec. 5 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 11 | Dec. 6 – Dec. 13 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 12 | Dec. 14 – Dec. 19 : Jordan Dumais (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 13 | Feb. 4 – Feb. 6 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 14 | Feb. 7 – Feb. 13 : William Dufour (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

Week 15 | Feb. 14 – Feb. 21 : Felix Lafrance (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 16 | Feb. 22 – Feb. 27 : Joshua Roy (Phœnix | Sherbrooke)