QMJHL Player of the Week | Jordan Dumais (December 20, 2021)

The latest QMJHL Player of the Week is Halifax Mooseheads winger Jordan Dumais. In three games, the 17-year-old from Ile Bizard, Quebec scored three times and added five assists as the Mooseheads went 2-1-0-0 on the week.

Halifax’s lone defeat during this period occurred during Wednesday night’s matchup against the Charlottetown Islanders. Despite the 8-2 loss, Dumais nonetheless scored once and added an assist in front of his home crowd.

At home once again on Thursday night, the second year forward helped lead a come-from-behind charge for the Mooseheads. He assisted on the game-tying goal midway through the third before sniping the game-winner with 38 seconds remaining in regulation to deliver his club a 3-2 triumph over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. For his efforts, Dumais was named the game’s third star.

Dumais would complete the pre-Christmas portion of the schedule in fine fashion on Saturday night in Moncton. After opening the scoring just over five minutes into the contest, Dumais would add three assists before the evening was over for his third four-point outing of the campaign. He would also be named first star in his club’s 6-2 victory over the Wildcats.

Dumais currently sits in a four-way tie for fourth in the league scoring derby with 47 points in 30 games. A first-round selection of the Mooseheads at the 2020 QMJHL Draft, the winger has taken his scoring abilities to a new level recently, averaging almost two points per game in December.

2021-2022 QMJHL Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Nov. 30 – Oct. 3 : Bennett MacArthur (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10 : Xavier Parent (Phoenix | Sherbrooke)

Week 3 | Oct. 11 – Oct. 17 : Félix Lafrance (Saguenéens | Chicoutimi)

Week 4 | Oct. 18 – Oct. 24 : Lukas Cormier (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 5 | Oct. 25 – Oct. 31 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 6 | Nov. 1 – Nov. 7 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 7 | Nov. 8 – Nov. 14 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 8 | Nov. 15 – Nov. 21 : Olivier Adam (Drakkar | Baie-Comeau)

Week 9 | Nov. 22 – Nov. 28 : Samuel Johnson (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 10 | Nov. 29 – Dec. 5 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 11 | Dec. 6 – Dec. 13 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 12 | Dec. 14 – Dec. 19 : Jordan Dumais (Mooseheads | Halifax)