QMJHL Player of the Week | Jordan Dumais (April 25, 2022)

The latest QMJHL Player of the Week is Halifax Mooseheads winger Jordan Dumais . In three home games, the 18-year-old from Ile-Bizard, Quebec scored three goals and piled up 11 assists as the Mooseheads went undefeated.

On Tuesday night, Dumais tied a franchise record and set a new personal best with six assists, including a helper on the eventual game-winner, in Halifax’s 9-3 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles. The second-year forward, who also finished with a +2 rating on the evening, was named the game’s first star.

On Friday night, Dumais would get the scoring started, finding the back of the net with his 36th goal of the season just over 13 minutes into the game. He would add a couple of assists to the scoresheet before the night was over as the Mooseheads took down the Rimouski Oceanic by a score of 6-2.

Dumais would finish his week off in fine style by factoring into all of his team’s scoring on Saturday afternoon against the Baie-Comeau Drakkar. After starting off with three assists, Dumais fired home the eventual game-winner with under five minutes remaining. He would also seal a 5-3 Mooseheads win with an empty-netter in the dying moments. Again, he would be selected as the contest’s first star.

Dumais has exploded in the month of April, with 32 points in 11 games thus far. With 104 points in 66 games, he currently sits third in the league scoring derby entering the season’s final week. Dumais, who is eligible for the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, has now been named QMJHL Player of the Week three times this season, including twice in the past three weeks.

