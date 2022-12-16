QMJHL Commissioner Gilles Courteau announces his retirement after 47 years

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Commissioner Gilles Courteau held a press conference today to officially announce his retirement after being involved for 47 years at the league.

During the press conference, the President of the Board of Members, Richard Létourneau, assisted by the Second Vice President of the Executive Committee and Halifax Mooseheads majority owner, Bobby Smith, announced the process and the timelines to select the next Commissioner. The process will begin after the Holidays and end with the nomination of the new person at the end of May 2023. Courteau will stay on as Commissioner for the first six months of the 2023-24 season before handing over the title while mentoring the new person until May 31, 2024.

Moreover, Létourneau and Smith announced that starting with the 2023 playoffs, the QMJHL champions will be awarded the Gilles Courteau Trophy (formely known as the President Cup).

Highlights of Gilles Courteau’s career

Courteau began his QMJHL career in 1975 with the Trois-Rivières Draveurs. He joined the League office in 1977 as a statistician, a role he fulfilled for three seasons. The Trois-Rivières native then returned to the club level, becoming the Administrative Director of the Quebec Remparts in 1980. He was promoted to General Manager of the franchise in 1982 while also working part-time with the Quebec Nordiques until 1985.

After Quebec’s junior franchise ceased its operations in 1985, Courteau returned to the QMJHL head office as Administrative Director, replacing the late Claude Carrier. In the middle of the 1985-1986 season, Dr. Guy Morissette resigned as League President, and Courteau took over as the Interim President. He kept the title until the 2000 Entry Draft, when the Board of Governors changed his title to “Commissioner”.

Among some of his career achievements, Courteau pushed the League’s boundaries outside the Greater Montreal area. He expanded and brought junior hockey to the Maritimes in the mid-90s, cementing the QMJHL’s reputation as the top development league in Eastern Canada. Under his watch, the league expanded from 12 to 18 teams, and millions of hockey fans have since been able to enjoy elite-level major junior hockey.

Among his most significant career accomplishments, he mandated that players had to pursue academics while pursuing their dream of playing professional hockey. He created the “Sport-Études” Program and set up the League’s Scholarship Program for its alumni. Since 1986, the League has given more than $17,255,500 in scholarships to 3655 former players who continued their education at Colleges, Universities or trade schools.

More than a decade ago, Courteau hired Natacha Llorens, a former RCMP officer, who spearheaded the creation of the Player Support Program. It was put in place to help players better manage life’s challenges and accompany individuals tied to the league that required additional support.

On the ice, QMJHL teams have won ten Memorial Cup titles during Courteau’s reign at the head of the League, including six of the past ten. More than 7677 players have played in the QMJHL, including 866 players who caught the attention of professional scouts and were drafted by a National Hockey League franchise. Pierre Turgeon, Alexandre Daigle, Vincent Lecavalier, Marc-André Fleury, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Nico Hischier and Alexis Lafrenière were the eight players selected first overall under Courteau’s watch. Among all drafted and invited players, more than 491 former QMJHLers managed to play in at least one NHL game.

Finally, the QMJHL also proved it was a top development league for both its coaches and officials, with 19 coaches as well as 24 referees and linesmen reaching the NHL.