QMJHL champion Mercer signs ELC with Wild

Drummondville Voltigeurs goaltender Riley Mercer has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild.

Mercer went 27-15-4 this past season with a CHL and QMJHL best .925 save percentage while his 2.53 GAA ranked third.

The 21-year-old backstopped the Volts to a QMJHL title in 2024 and leaves the franchise as its winningest goaltender in history with 82 wins while his 10 shutouts are tied for the team lead. His 150 appearances trail only Jean-Francois Racine’s 156.

Undrafted into the NHL, Mercer was the 31st overall pick in the 2021 QMJHL Draft. He is the younger brother of New Jersey Devils forward Dawson.