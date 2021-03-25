QMJHL announces updates to regular season schedule in the Maritimes Division
Despite positive dialogue between the Commissioner’s office and Public Health authorities from the three Provinces, no authorization has been granted yet to allow games involving all six Maritimes-based teams.
Therefore, the League announces additional regular season games until April 4th.
|Match #
|Visiting team
|Home team
|Date
|Time
|415
|Saint John
|Moncton
|2021-03-30
|19:00
|353
|Saint John
|Acadie-Bathurst
|2021-04-01
|19:00
|369
|Moncton
|Saint John
|2021-04-02
|19:00
|476
|Acadie-Bathurst
|Moncton
|2021-04-03
|19:00
|317
|Acadie-Bathurst
|Saint John
|2021-04-04
|15:00
|684
|Charlottetown
|Cape Breton
|2021-03-31
|19:00
|685
|Charlottetown
|Halifax
|2021-04-01
|19:00
|686
|Cape Breton
|Halifax
|2021-04-02
|16:00
|687
|Halifax
|Charlottetown
|2021-04-04
|19:00
The QMJHL is confident to obtain the green light to schedule games between the six teams in the foreseeable future. As announced yesterday, the Maritimes Division will complete the 2020-21 regular season on May 1st.