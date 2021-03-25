QMJHL announces updates to regular season schedule in the Maritimes Division

Despite positive dialogue between the Commissioner’s office and Public Health authorities from the three Provinces, no authorization has been granted yet to allow games involving all six Maritimes-based teams.

Therefore, the League announces additional regular season games until April 4th.

Match # Visiting team Home team Date Time 415 Saint John Moncton 2021-03-30 19:00 353 Saint John Acadie-Bathurst 2021-04-01 19:00 369 Moncton Saint John 2021-04-02 19:00 476 Acadie-Bathurst Moncton 2021-04-03 19:00 317 Acadie-Bathurst Saint John 2021-04-04 15:00 684 Charlottetown Cape Breton 2021-03-31 19:00 685 Charlottetown Halifax 2021-04-01 19:00 686 Cape Breton Halifax 2021-04-02 16:00 687 Halifax Charlottetown 2021-04-04 19:00

The QMJHL is confident to obtain the green light to schedule games between the six teams in the foreseeable future. As announced yesterday, the Maritimes Division will complete the 2020-21 regular season on May 1st.