MENU
LIVESTREAM CHL TV ON ALL BROWSERS, iOS, ANDROID & ROKU TV
April 20, 2021

QMJHL announces start times update for President Cup Playoff games

QMJHL
QMJHL

 

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2021 President Cup Playoffs first round schedule:

  • The start time of Game 2 (April 25th) between the Victoriaville Tigres and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies is 4 p.m. ET.
  • The start time of Game 4 (April 28th) between the Rimouski Océanic and the Shawinigan Cataractes is 7:30 p.m. ET. The start time of Game 5 (April 30th) between these two teams is 7 p.m. ET.
More News
QMJHL Vaughn Saves of the Week | April 20, 2021
5 hours ago
WHL Vaughn Saves of the Week: April 20, 2021
5 hours ago
WHL Alumnus Marleau becomes NHL's leader in games played
5 hours ago
RE/MAX WHL Top 10: April 16, 2021
8 hours ago
OHL Announces End of Return to Play Plans for 2020-21 Season
11 hours ago
CHL Player of the Night - Dylan Wightman (Apr. 19)
13 hours ago