QMJHL announces start times update for President Cup Playoff games

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2021 President Cup Playoffs first round schedule:

The start time of Game 2 (April 25th) between the Victoriaville Tigres and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies is 4 p.m. ET.

The start time of Game 4 (April 28th) between the Rimouski Océanic and the Shawinigan Cataractes is 7:30 p.m. ET. The start time of Game 5 (April 30th) between these two teams is 7 p.m. ET.