QMJHL 2024-25: Faces in different places

QMJHL general managers, as per usual, didn’t slow down in the offseason with more than 70 trades recorded.

The Rimouski Oceanic, hosts of the 2025 Memorial Cup, made a few big splashes while Moncton – who will be coached by Gardiner MacDougall – have added to an already deep roster.

With that being said, here are five QMJHL faces in different places:

Mathieu Cataford (Halifax → Rimouski)

Seeing the QMJHL’s defending MVP traded is a rare feat; it had only happened three times previously ahead of the season.

Mathieu Cataford became the fourth instance in league history as Halifax sent him to the 2025 Memorial Cup hosts. The 19-year-old earned the Michel Briere Trophy after he finished third in league scoring with 90 points while he was one of four players to score at least 40 times. Twelve of his goals came on the man advantage while he was selected to the QMJHL’s First All-Star Team.

The Saint-Constant, QC., native got his first taste of pro hockey too as after Halifax’s first round exit in the QMJHL playoffs, he hooked up with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights. In four games, he tallied two assists.

Cataford will be a key cog for an Oceanic offence that also features Alexandre Blais (ANA), Jacob Mathieu and Mael St. Denis.

Kassim Gaudet (Drummondville → Chicoutimi)

Can Kassim Gaudet claim a third straight Gilles Courteau Trophy title? The Sagueneens sure hope so.

After he was crowned a QMJHL champion with Quebec in 2022 and Drummondville in 2023, Gaudet will hope to guide a young, but talent, Chicoutimi squad to a third Q title.

Gaudet had a career high 50 points in 2023-24 as he split the season between the Remparts and Voltigeurs. With the Volts, he had 22 points (eight goals) in 29 games and added seven assists in the postseason. The overage forward also claimed a Memorial Cup title with the Remparts in 2023.

The 20-year-old will look to provide additional offensive support for Maxim Massé (ANA), Thomas Desruisseaux and Emilé Guité in Chicoutimi.

Pierre-Olivier Roy (Victoriaville → Rimouski)

After four seasons in Victoriaville, Pierre-Olivier Roy has a new home for his final QMJHL season.

The overage d-man will help bolster an Oceanic blue line as they chase a fourth Gilles-Courteau Trophy and a second Memorial Cup title. The Quebec, QC., native had a career high 10 goals last season and hit the 50-point for the second straight season.

The 20-year-old won a Q title in 2021 as a rookie with the Tigres and departs the franchise with the fifth most games played a defenceman (222) and third most points (154).

Samuel St-Hilaire (Sherbrooke → Rimouski)

An injury to Oceanic starter Quentin Miller (MTL) created a major hole in between the pipes. It was quickly filled with acquisition of Samuel St-Hilaire.

The 20-year-old only made his QMJHL debut two seasons ago but across 65 starts with Sherbrooke posted a 39-17-3 record. He also sports a 2.36 GAA and .911 save percentage and was a member of Canada’s 2024 World Juniors roster.

The crease will be St-Hilaire’s for the foreseeable future with Miller expected to be out until at least February.

Markus Vidicek / Dylan MacKinnon (Halifax → Moncton)

There’s a new face behind the bench in Moncton in USPORTS legend – and 2022 Memorial Cup winner – Gardiner MacDougall.

And with higher expectations, new faces have been brought in.

The Wildcats swung two trades with Halifax that saw them land a pair of impact players in Markus Vidicek and Dylan MacKinnon (NSH).

Vidicek had a career high 88 points a year ago to finish fourth in QMJHL scoring and departs the Mooseheads as the fourth highest scorer in franchise history with 264 points. He’s also one of six players to score 100 goals with the club.

As for MacKinnon, he scored three times and added 16 points from the Mooseheads’ blue line in 2023-24.

Alongside projected 2025 NHL Draft first round pick Caleb Desnoyers, star d-man Etienne Morin (CGY), CHL Import Draft acquisition Juraj Pekarcik (STL) and a well-established core that includes Vincent Collard and Preston Lounsbury, Vidicek and MacKinnon add to what is already an impressive Moncton lineup.