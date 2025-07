Protz aims to make the most of an unexpected invite to Canada’s WJSS camp

By Breanna McNeill / OHL

When 19-year-old Owen Protz wrapped up his second OHL season with the Brantford Bulldogs, his trajectory was already trending upward.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman more than tripled his offensive output from his rookie year, posting 32 points (5–27–32) in 67 regular-season games and adding six more in 11 playoff appearances. His breakout performance earned him a late-season call-up to the AHL’s Laval Rocket – a strong vote of confidence from the Montreal Canadiens, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Still, when the invite to Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team summer development camp came when he was pike fishing on the lake, even Protz was caught off guard.

“It’s been pretty surreal,” he told TSN’s Mark Masters from Minneapolis, where the camp is being held. “This is my first time representing Hockey Canada, and it’s been amazing knowing that I’m competing to represent my country at an event I’ve loved watching since I was four years old.”

And the chance to compete among the country’s top U20 talent hasn’t been lost on him.

“Just knowing that I could have the opportunity to compete with guys who will soon be the best in the world is incredible,” he added.

Protz may not carry the same spotlight as some of Canada’s returning veterans or high draft picks, but he’s hoping his blue-collar style will stand out. Known for his physical presence and shutdown ability, he’s leaning into his identity as a stay-at-home defenceman – the kind coaches can rely on when the stakes are high.

“I’m just going to keep being myself – a physical and reliable defenceman, which is someone I know Canada wants and needs for their team,” he said. “I like to block shots and work the penalty kill. I just want to show that I’m someone the coaches can trust to put on the ice to eat minutes and keep pucks out of our net.”

Whether he cracks the final World Junior roster remains to be seen but if there’s one thing Protz has proven time and time again, it’s that he doesn’t shy away from a challenge, and he’s eager to make an impression.