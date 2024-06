Prospects from the CHL are set to descend onto Las Vegas for the 2024 NHL Draft

With the 2024 NHL Draft set to take place this week on June 28-29, countless draft-eligible prospects from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) are set to head to the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the two-day event. With 149 CHL players listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings, the CHL is once again poised to have the greatest number of players drafted to the NHL of any other development league in the world.

19 of the top-30 ranked North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings are from the CHL, led by Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL), who sits third and is the second-highest-ranked forward on the list. In terms of defencemen, four of the six blueliners ranked in the top 30 are from the Canadian Hockey League, highlighted by Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit / OHL) who ranks fifth.

Moreover, 17 of the 32 North American goalies ranked by NHL Central Scouting hail from the CHL. Carter George (Owen Sound Attack / OHL) and Lukas Matecha (Tri-City Americans / WHL) lead that group as they sit at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. At No. 8, Zach Pelletier (Gatineau Olympiques / QMJHL) is the top-ranked goalie from the QMJHL.

Last year at the 2023 NHL Draft, 80 CHL players were selected between rounds one through seven (accounting for about 36% of all draft picks), including 11 in the first round. The 80 selections, along with the 11 CHL players chosen among the first 32 picks, were the most of any league.

In addition to highlighting below stats and some storylines to follow ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft, you’ll find links to media archives for draft-eligible prospects from the CHL’s three-member leagues: the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Media are permitted to access these links for editorial use only.

WHL Prospects Video & Photo Assets

OHL Prospects Video & Photo Assets

QMJHL Prospects Video & Photo Assets

Storylines to follow

Given that the CHL has seen 10 or more of its players taken in the first round of every NHL Draft since 1969, the CHL hopes to extend the streak to 56 consecutive drafts in Vegas.

If five or more CHL skaters were to be selected in the top 10, it would mark the highest number of CHL players taken within the first 10 picks since six were chosen in 2020: Alexis Lafrenière (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL), Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves / OHL), Jamie Drysdale (Erie Otters / OHL), Jack Quinn (Ottawa 67’s / OHL) Marco Rossi (Ottawa 67’s / OHL) & Cole Perfetti (Saginaw Spirit / OHL).

If three defencemen from the CHL were to be selected in the top 10, it would mark the first time since 2012 that the feat was achieved. Back in 2012, six CHL blueliners were drafted in the top 10: Ryan Murray (Everett Silvertips / WHL), Griffin Reinhart (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL), Morgan Rielly (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL), Matt Dumba (Red Deer Rebels / WHL), Derrick Pouliot (Portland Winterhawks / WHL) & Slater Koekkoek (Peterborough Petes / OHL)

Ranked No. 3 by NHL Central Scouting, Cayden Lindstrom aims to become the first player from the Medicine Hat Tigers to be selected in the top 10 since Cam Barker was chosen third overall in 2004 by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Ranked No. 5 by NHL Central Scouting, Zayne Parekh has a chance to become just the third Saginaw Spirit player to be selected in the top 10 . He would follow in the footsteps of Pavel Mintyukov (selected 10th overall in 2022 by the Anaheim Ducks) and Cole Perfetti (selected 10th overall in 2020 by the Winnipeg Jets).

With both Sam Dickinson (No. 7-ranked North American skater) and Sam O’Reilly (No. 24-ranked North American skater) ranked among the top 25 by NHL Central Scouting, the London Knights appear set to extend their CHL-record streak to 55 consecutive years of having a player selected in the NHL Draft.

Carter George (No.2-ranked North American goalie) is looking to be the first goalie from the Owen Sound Attack to be drafted to the NHL since Jordan Binnington was taken 88th overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2011.

Harrison Brunicke (Kamloops Blazers / WHL), the No. 52-ranked North American skater, can become the first South African-born skater selected in an NHL Draft and the second player born in the country to be drafted following goaltender & WHL alumnus Olie Kolzig.

Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs / OHL), the No. 78-ranked North American skater, aims to become the second Chinese-born player to be selected in an NHL Draft. If chosen ahead of the 172nd pick, He would become the highest-drafted player born in China in NHL history.

Identical twins Corbin (No. 155-ranked North American skater) and Jaxsin Vaughan (No. 150-ranked North American skater) from the Regina Pats (WHL) are hoping to be the first set of twins selected in the same draft since 2018. They also hope to join a select group of twin brothers chosen in the same draft, a list that includes CHL alumni Ron & Rich Sutter in 1982; and Kris & Ryan Russell in 2005.

Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar / QMJHL) and Spencer Gill (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL) are poised to follow in the footsteps of their older brothers as NHL Draft picks. Poirier’s brother Jérémie was a third-round pick of the Calgary Flames in 2020, while Gill’s brother Dyllan was chosen in the seventh round by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022.

Stats & Facts