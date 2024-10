Pronman names 18 CHL players to first 2025 NHL Draft class ranking

The Athletic’s Corey Pronman has named 18 CHL players to his first ranking of top 2025 NHL Draft prospects.

Brampton’s Porter Martone, who has six points (1G, 5A) through two games this season, is the highest ranked CHLer at no. 2.

“I personally see it as a near tie between [James Hagens] and Porter Martone, but I’ve heard votes from scouts for several prospects to be in the first overall conversation,” Pronman wrote.

Brandon’s Roger McQueen (no. 4), Saginaw’s Michael Misa (no. 5), Erie’s Matthew Schaefer (no. 6), Moncton’s Caleb Desnoyers (no. 8), Barrie’s Kashawn Aitcheson (no. 9) and Malcolm Spence (no. 10) are all listed in Pronman’s Top 10.

“On a positive note, also in the way-too-early and things-could-change-a-lot category, this is the best QMJHL class I can remember in a long time,” Pronman wrote. “Four players are represented in the first-round range, for me, from the Q. Ontario is also well represented, with six players in the top 12.”

The 2025 NHL Draft will take place next June.

In November, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada will take place where the top first-year NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL’s three member leagues will face off against the USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program (NTDP) in a two-game series. Game 1 will take place Nov. 26 in London, ON., while Game 2 takes place a day later in Oshawa, ON. To learn more and to purchase tickets, click here.