Previously overlooked internationally, Mooseheads’ Furlong hopes to earn spot at 2024 World Juniors

If Jake Furlong makes Canada’s 2024 World Juniors roster, it won’t be for his goalscoring.

Yet ironically, the Halifax Mooseheads d-man, who has one goal in 29 games this year, scored twice Tuesday afternoon as Canada’s hopefuls beat a U SPORTS all-star team 4-2 at Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville, ON.

“I got pretty lucky,” Furlong said with a chuckle. “The first one [Macklin] Celebrini made a great pass and the second one I saw a lane and threw it at the net and thankfully it went in.”

With Canada leading 2-1 late in the second, Furlong was open in the slot where he beat Seattle’s Scott Ratzlaff high glove side with 1:50 left in the period on a well-placed wrister. The Mooseheads captain would also find the empty-net with 22.7 seconds to play to secure victory.

London’s Denver Barkey as well as Regina Pats draftee Matthew Wood also scored for Canada while Jordan Dumais and Ty Nelson each recorded assists. Former CHLers Simon Lafrance and Riley Stotts found the back of the net for U SPORTS.

If Furlong departs to Sweden Thursday it’ll be for his defensive prowess; with Canada holding onto a 3-2 lead, the 19-year-old was sent out to kill off a Jorian Donovan penalty with 2:33 to play.

“It shows they trust me,” Furlong said. “I like to think it’s a strong part of my game, being able to lock it down on the penalty kill and I take pride in that.”

🎥 | Matthew Wood and Jake Furlong scored two goals apiece to help 🇨🇦 double up @USPORTSca 4-2 in the selection camp opener. 🎥 | Matthew Wood et Jake Furlong ont marqué deux buts, et le 🇨🇦 a battu U SPORTS 4-2 au premier duel du camp.#WorldJuniors | #MondialJunior pic.twitter.com/yYsxv6iuFk — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 13, 2023

In camp, Furlong is surrounded by a number of familiar faces. The Mooseheads are well represented with a CHL leading four players that in addition to Furlong includes Dumais, Mathis Rousseau and Markus Vidicek.

“I’ve known those guys since I was 16,” Furlong said. “We came in together, they’re probably my three best friends right now and hopefully we all make it.”

The quartet nearly led Halifax to a second QMJHL title last season but suffered late-season disappointment after a Game 6 loss to Quebec in the Gilles-Courteau Trophy finals. While Furlong’s offence isn’t what draws you in, he had a 50-point campaign in 2022-23 and is quietly tied sixth all-time in points by a Halifax defenceman with 122, just 28 shy of Konrad Abeltshauser’s record. Furlong still has another season of eligibility after this year too but signed his entry-level contract with San Jose Oct. 5, the club that took him in the fifth round in the 2022 NHL Draft.

A native of Upper Tantallon, approximately 30kms east of Halifax, Furlong grew up watching the Mooseheads. He saw Abeltshauser, Jared McIsaac and MacKenzie Weegar patrol the Herd’s blue line. But on Sept. 29, he received an honour none of them experienced; being named captain.

‘It was awesome,” Furlong said of the moment. “I’ve grown up watching that team my whole life. Being in the same category as guys like Justin Barron, Elliot Desnoyers, it means a lot to me and it’s an honour.”

While he’s well-regarded in his home province, an opportunity to represent Canada hasn’t come easy for Furlong. He never suited up internationally at the U17 World Hockey Challenge, Hlinka Gretzky Cup or the U18 World Championships.

With this being his final opportunity to represent Canada in his junior career, he’s all in.

“It’s always been a goal of mine,” Furlong said about playing at the World Juniors. “It’s been in the back of my head since the end of last year and I’m really excited to be here.

“I always have a chip on my shoulder. I’ve been overlooked before and I’m not going to take it for granted being here. I’m going to leave everything on the ice and hopefully it works out.”

Canada is back in action Wednesday for Game 2 against the U SPORTS all-stars. Puck drop is 12 p.m. ET.