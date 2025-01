Preds prospect Gibson on the move to Oshawa

The Oshawa Generals have acquired Nashville Predators prospect Andrew Gibson from the Soo Greyhounds.

In return, the Greyhounds received d-man Brady Smith and eight OHL Draft picks.

Gibson, who just represented Canada at the 2025 World Juniors, had seven points (four goals) in 26 games from the Greyhounds blue line this season. A fourth round pick in 2021, Gibson made 145 appearances in the Soo and recorded 72 points.

A year ago, Oshawa reached the OHL Championship Series with much of that core still in place that is highlighted by NHL prospects Ben Danford (TOR), Luca Marreli (CBJ), Cal Ritchie (COL) and Beckett Sennecke (ANA) while earlier this season, the Gens acquired Colby Barlow (WPG) from Owen Sound.

Gibson was the 42nd overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft but saw his rights traded to Nashville ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft.