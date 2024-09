Preds ink Gojsic to ELC

Kelowna Rockets’ winger Hiroki Gojsic has signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators.

Gojsic suited up in all 68 games last season for the Rockets, his first in the WHL, putting up 21 goals and 50 points along the way. The product of Langley BC added another five points in 11 post season games.

Originally drafted by the Victoria Royals 23rd overall in the 2021 WHL Draft the Kelowna Rockets acquired the rights to Gojsic shortly after selecting his younger brother Kanjyu in the third round of the 2023 WHL Draft.

The Predators selected the 6’3″, 210lbs forward 94th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.