Predators sign Willis to an entry-level contract

Kingston Frontenacs forward Joey Willis has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators.

Since he was acquired by the Fronts at the OHL trade deadline, Willis has 10 points (four goals) in a dozen games. Across 38 games in 2024-25, Willis has 44 points.

A year ago with Saginaw, Willis had a career high 50 points and helped the Spirit to a Memorial Cup championship. Earlier this year, the Elmhurst, IL., won gold at the 2025 World Juniors with the USA.

In 172 OHL games, the 19-year-old has recorded 50 goals and 138 points.

Nashville selected Willis 111th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.