Pominville, Seabrook honoured for careers in Shawinigan, Lethbridge

Former Shawinigan Cataractes star Jason Pominville and Lethbridge Hurricanes legend Brent Seabrook were each honoured over the weekend.

Pominville saw his no. 50 jersey raised to the rafters of the Centre Gervais Auto Saturday night. Pominville spent four seasons in Sherbrooke from 1998-2002 where he played in 199 games and recorded 255 points (107 goals). In his final year of junior, Pominville scored 57 goals and tallied 121 points as he was named to the QMJHL’s First All-Star Team and collected the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the league’s most sportsmanlike player.

Drafted 55th overall by the Sabres in the 2001 NHL Draft, Pominville played 1,060 games for Buffalo and Minnesota where he amassed 727 points (293 goals). In 2012, he was named to the NHL All-Star game.

Seabrook was added to the Hurricanes’ Wall of Honour Friday while his no. 7 jersey, which remains in use, was raised to the rafters of the EN/MAX Centre.

Across five seasons (2000-05), Seabrook appeared in 264 games for Lethbridge, the fourth most in team history among defencemen, while his 176 points rank third. He twice won silver at the World Juniors (2003, 2004) and claimed gold at the 2003 U18 World Championships.

The Richmond, B.C. native was the 14th overall pick by Chicago in the 2003 NHL Draft and spent his entire NHL career in the Windy City where he appeared in 1,114 games, the second most in franchise history among d-men. He recorded 464 points (103 goals) and hoisted the Stanley Cup on three occasions (2010, 2013, 2015). Seabrook also won gold at the 2014 Olympics with Canada.