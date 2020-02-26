Playoff Picture: Royals clinch to keep postseason streak alive

The Victoria Royals have made the postseason each year since setting up shop on Vancouver Island in 2011, and it will be no different this spring after the squad clinched a playoff berth after the rival Prince George Cougars fell in overtime in Tuesday action.

Sitting second in the WHL’s B.C. Division with a 30-21-5-2 record and 67 points, the Royals are headlined by reigning WHL Rookie of the Year and Anaheim Ducks first-round pick Brayden Tracey, who since joining the club in an early January deal is scoring just shy of a point-per-game pace with four goals and 13 assists through 18 appearances.

In returning to the postseason and in search of the franchise’s first Ed Chynoweth Cup, the Royals will look to build on last year’s playoffs that saw the club eliminate the Kamloops Blazers in a six-game opening set before exiting in four contests versus the Vancouver Giants in the semi-finals.