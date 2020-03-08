Playoff Picture: Remparts, Foreurs headed to postseason

One playoff position remains in the QMJHL after a pair of clubs locked up spots on Saturday.

Quebec Remparts

The Remparts have made the playoffs each season since setting up shop in Quebec City in 1997 and this spring will be no different after the club locked up its spot Saturday following a 4-1 victory over the Moncton Wildcats.

Headlined by veteran scorer Anthony Gagnon, the 21-year-old right-wing leads the squad in scoring with 54 points through 64 contests, while the Remparts also see strong secondary offense from other key talents including freshman James Malatesta, a 2021 NHL Draft prospect whose 45-point performance so far this season is only outpaced by five rookies league wide, as well as 2020 NHL Draft hopeful Theo Rochette, who clocks in at No. 64 among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s midterm report. The trio have been key performers in helping Quebec hold a 27-32-4-1 showing and 59 points on the season.

The Remparts return to the postseason looking to build on last spring’s effort that saw the club push the Halifax Mooseheads to seven games in the opening round.

Val-d’Or Foreurs

For the 11th year running, the Val-d’Or Foreurs will compete for the President’s Cup and their second since 2014 after earning their latest playoff berth.

Led by fourth-year right-wing Nicolas Ouellet, the Foreurs lineup also counts other intriguing up-and-comers like rookie centre Justin Robidas, the second-overall selection from the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft who has impressed with 42 points through 56 appearances this season, as well as third-year blue-liner and Ottawa Senators prospect Maxence Guenette, who heard his name called at the 2019 NHL Draft.

Currently third place in the QMJHL’s West Division with a 25-30-5-2 record and 57 points, the Foreurs return to the postseason after last spring saw the club fall in a hard-battled seven-game opening-round set to the Victoriaville Tigres.

Playoff Picture Clinching Timeline

Feb. 2 – Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Feb. 3 – Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

Feb. 4 – Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

Feb. 11 – Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Feb. 12 – Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Feb. 13 – Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL), Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL)

Feb. 14 – Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Feb. 15 – Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL), Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

Feb. 16 – Peterborough Petes (OHL)

Feb. 17 – Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

Feb. 19 – Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Feb. 20 – London Knights (OHL), Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Feb. 21 – Kitchener Rangers (OHL), Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL), Prince Albert Raiders (WHL

Feb. 22 – Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Feb. 23 – Saginaw Spirit (OHL), Flint Firebirds (OHL)

Feb. 25 – Victoria Royals (WHL)

Feb. 26 – Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL), Vancouver Giants (WHL), Sudbury Wolves (OHL), Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

Feb. 28 – Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

Feb. 29 – Winnipeg ICE (WHL)

Mar. 1 – Windsor Spitfires (OHL), Barrie Colts (OHL), Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL), Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

Mar. 3 – Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

Mar. 4 – Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

Mar. 6 – Saskatoon Blades (WHL), Kelowna Rockets (WHL), Guelph Storm (OHL), Mississauga Steelheads (OHL), Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL), Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)

Mar. 7 – Quebec Remparts (QMJHL), Val-d’Or Foreurs (QMJHL)