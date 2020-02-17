Playoff Picture: Petes punch ticket to postseason

The Peterborough Petes have qualified for the 2020 postseason.

A rival’s loss Sunday was the Petes’ gain as the club secured its spot in the playoffs for the sixth time in the past seven seasons. Currently sitting second place in the OHL’s East Division with a 32-20-2-1 showing and 67 points, the Petes are the league’s second team to clinch a postseason berth behind the Ottawa 67’s.

Led by a host of NHL prospects including Nick Robertson and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, both draft choices of the Toronto Maple Leafs, plus fellow forward Liam Kirk (Arizona Coyotes), defenceman Declan Chisholm (Winnipeg Jets), and netminder Hunter Jones (Minnesota Wild), the Petes offer up a well-balanced attack that recently added another layer to its arsenal with its acquisition of Los Angeles Kings up-and-comer Akil Thomas.

The Petes return to the playoff picture looking to build on last year’s opening round exit to the Oshawa Generals, with their sights set on capturing the franchise’s 10th J. Ross Robertson Cup championship and first since 2006.

Playoff Picture Clinching Timeline

Feb. 2 – Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Feb. 3 – Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

Feb. 4 – Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

Feb. 11 – Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Feb. 12 – Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Feb. 13 – Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL), Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL)

Feb. 14 – Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Feb. 15 – Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL), Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

Feb. 16 – Peterborough Petes (OHL)