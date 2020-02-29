Playoff Picture: Islanders headed to postseason

The Charlottetown Islanders are the latest CHL club to punch their ticket to the postseason.

Coming away with a 6-2 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Friday, the Islanders improved to 30-25-5-0 on the season, good for 65 points, third place in the QMJHL’s Maritimes Division, and the club’s eighth consecutive playoff berth.

Headlined by St. Louis Blues prospect Nikita Alexandrov, who leads the squad in scoring with 48 points across 38 appearances, Charlottetown’s roster is also highlighted by budding blue-liner Lukas Cormier, the 27th ranked North American skater ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft.

In returning to the postseason, the Islanders will look to build on last year’s six-game first-round exit at the hands of the Eagles.

Playoff Picture Clinching Timeline

Feb. 2 – Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Feb. 3 – Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

Feb. 4 – Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

Feb. 11 – Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Feb. 12 – Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Feb. 13 – Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL), Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL)

Feb. 14 – Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Feb. 15 – Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL), Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

Feb. 16 – Peterborough Petes (OHL)

Feb. 17 – Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

Feb. 19 – Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Feb. 20 – London Knights (OHL), Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Feb. 21 – Kitchener Rangers (OHL), Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL), Prince Albert Raiders (WHL

Feb. 22 – Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Feb. 23 – Saginaw Spirit (OHL), Flint Firebirds (OHL)

Feb. 25 – Victoria Royals (WHL)

Feb. 26 – Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL), Vancouver Giants (WHL), Sudbury Wolves (OHL), Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

Feb. 28 – Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)