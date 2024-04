Pitre and Sidorov sign entry-level deals with Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks have signed the Flint Firebirds’ Coulson Pitre and the Saskatoon Blades’ Egor Sidorov to three-year entry-level contracts.

Pitre had a career high 27 goals in 2023-24 while his 55 points were the second most among Firebirds skaters. Pitre, a fourth round pick in the 2020 OHL Draft, has spent three years in Flint and sits fourth all-time in scoring with 159 points.

The Ducks selected the 19-year-old 63rd overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Sidorov scored 50 goals in 2023-24 to help lead Saskatoon to a 50-win season. The Belarus native also tallied a career high 88 points while he’s recorded 199 points in a Blades jersey in 177 games.

Sidorov was the 20th overall pick in the 2021 CHL Import Draft while the Ducks picked him 85th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.