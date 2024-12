Pinelli, Akey & Mynio relish opportunity to represent Canada on the international stage for the first time at the 2025 World Juniors

Every ‘first’ in life is always memorable – whether it be your first day of school, your first trip overseas, or your first career game as a CHL player.

But nothing might compare to the thrill of representing your country on an international stage for the first time, let alone at a World Juniors.

This is the experience that Luca Pinelli (Ottawa 67’s / OHL), Beau Akey (Barrie Colts / OHL), and Sawyer Mynio (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL) will all get to enjoy together at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa, Ont.

“I know I have never been able to showcase myself on the international stage wearing the Maple Leaf,” stated Akey, a defenceman who has 19 points (4G-15A) in 25 games with the Barrie Colts this season. “It’s cool – especially at this level, at the highest level, the World Juniors – being able to do it here for the first time. It’s special and I will carry that with me for the rest of my life.”

Akey, like Pinelli, played with Canada Red at the 2021 Capital City Challenge, a four-team tournament that included Canada’s National Women’s Team and three national men’s under-17 teams at TD Place Arena in Ottawa – which was coincidentally the site of last week’s Canada’s National Junior Team selection camp and the place where Akey and Pinelli officially earned their World Juniors spots.

The 2021 Capital City Challenge, however, replaced the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge that year, as it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latter ultimately robbed both Akey and Pinelli of a chance to play for Team Canada at an international event.

That is up until now.

“I can’t really describe the feeling. It’s obviously a dream come true,” stated 67’s captain and forward Pinelli about making Team Canada on Friday. “I was just waiting in my hotel room patiently. I got a knock on the door and my coach [Dave Cameron] was there with all the other staff.”

The latter was a particularly special moment for Pinelli.

Drafted in the second round by the Ottawa 67’s in 2021, the 19-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., is in his fourth season with the 67’s in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Over that time, he has played each of those years for 67’s head coach Dave Cameron and cultivated a great relationship with his bench boss, who also happens to be the one leading Team Canada at the 2025 World Juniors.

“When you’re able to coach at this level and tell kids that they made the team, it’s always very emotional and very exciting. That’s the best part of it. And then when one of those players is on your team and has tolerated me for three-plus years, it’s a special feeling,” said Canada head coach Cameron when talking about Pinelli. “I told him [Friday] when he made the team: he didn’t make this team because of me and that’s quite clear. He made this team because he is a hell of a hockey player.”

“It was very special for both of us. [Cameron] shook my hand and gave me a hug. It’s definitely something that I will remember for the rest of my life,” recounted Pinelli, who came into camp leading the 67’s with 21 goals and 37 points in 26 games this season. The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect is one of just four CHL players with three hat tricks during the 2024-25 campaign. “[Cameron] has taught me so much. I came in [to Ottawa] at 16 years old and he’s made me the player I am today. So, I can’t thank him enough. To share this moment with him, and to try and go win gold with him that would be a dream come true.”

Cameron was far from the only one to praise Pinelli after he cracked the 25-man Canadian roster. Lethbridge Hurricanes general manager Peter Anholt, who is part of Canada’s management group, made a point to praise the play of the 67’s captain and explained how his game will be important to this team.

“Dog on a bone. I think about how [Pinelli] plays. He’s a glue guy. He’s that kind of player. He can play in different situations for us. He can score when he gets a chance,” declared Anholt. “I think his character and just the diversity of how he plays. Being the glue guy that he can be, especially where he might play in our lineup, I think that’s really important.”

Similarly, Anholt offered praise for OHL and Barrie Colts defenceman Beau Akey, whose season in 2023-24 was significantly reduced to only 14 games due to double shoulder surgery.

“There’s a guy who defends with his legs. He can really, really deny entries into the zone. The way he skates,” said Anholt. “He’s probably one of the guys that we got to continue to get to know better, especially the coaching staff.”

Earlier in the week, in a conversation with DailyFaceoff’s Steven Ellis, a scout likened Akey to Minnesota Wild defenceman Brock Faber, suggesting that he is “better than his stats suggest” and highlighted the 19-year-old’s skating, speed, and footwork as part of the reasons why “he’s one of the OHL’s elite blueliners”. Despite the confidence of some in Akey’s game, it didn’t prevent him and his Barrie Colts teammate Cole Beaudoin from feeling some nerves ahead of the roster announcement.

“We were sitting beside each other on the bus [after the game on Friday], kind of like: ‘wow, there’s nothing that we can do now.’ And we were both talking about how nervous we were,” shared the Edmonton Oilers prospect, who described the moments he shared with Beaudoin after Friday’s second and final game against the U SPORTS Selects. “It’s pretty cool to celebrate something like this with [Beaudoin].”

Speaking of elite defencemen, Vancouver Canucks prospect Sawyer Mynio is arguably another blueliner who flew under the radar of many heading into Canada’s selection camp. Having played a couple of seasons behind some great defencemen in Seattle, like Kevin Korchinski, Jeremy Hanzel, Nolan Allan, and Luke Prokop, Mynio’s play has only grown as his role has gotten bigger with his team, the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Team Canada’s head scout, Al Murray, told Scott Wheeler of the Athletic ahead of camp that Mynio was “the most improved player in junior hockey over the last two years.” Given a bigger role in 2023-24 by head coach Matt O’Dette in Seattle, Mynio proceeded to record 16 goals and 53 points over 63 games, both of which ranked second on the Thunderbirds last season. This year, he’s up to a point per game with 19 points in 18 games and he was named the Seattle Thunderbirds co-captain for the 2024-25 campaign.

“It’s amazing,” shared Mynio about wearing the Maple Leaf for the first time in his career at the 2025 World Juniors. “Other times at U17s and U18s, things like that, obviously it’s disappointing not to go, but to get a chance to do that now [at the World Juniors], it’s about making this one count.”

Mynio knows a thing or two about making it count. During his draft year in 2023, the 19-year-old from Kamloops, B.C. played an important role in helping the Thunderbirds win their second WHL title in franchise history. Over that season, thanks to his play which led Seattle to an appearance at the 2023 Memorial Cup in his hometown of Kamloops, Mynio saw his draft stock climb and he was eventually drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

The experience of winning an Ed Chynoweth Cup is something that Mynio believes played a role in his selection on Team Canada and something that will be of value during the 2025 World Juniors.

“[Hockey Canada] wants champions here,” said Mynio “They got a few London [Knights] guys and others who know how to win here too. This is kind of like a Memorial Cup event with elimination and things like that. So, it helps.”

Including Mynio, there are six players on Team Canada who have previously participated in a Memorial Cup and won a league title in either the WHL, OHL, or QMJHL (Gauthier, Cowan, Bonk, Dickinson, Yager & Mynio). Moreover, speaking of this group’s championship pedigree, 18 of the 24 CHL players on Canada’s roster have won gold at a Hlinka Gretzky Cup and helped Canada along its current streak of three straight first-place finishes at that event.