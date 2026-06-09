Pickford, Aitcheson and Bleyl named finalists for CHL’s 2025-26 Defenceman of the Year Award

Bryce Pickford of the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL), Kashawn Aitcheson of the Barrie Colts (OHL) and Tommy Bleyl of the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) have been named finalists for the 2025-26 CHL Defenceman of the Year Award, presented annually to the top defenceman in the Canadian Hockey League.

The three finalists are the recipients of their respective league awards: the WHL’s Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy, the OHL’s Max Kaminsky Trophy and the QMJHL’s Émile-Bouchard Trophy.

The winner of the 2025-26 CHL Defenceman of the Year Award will be announced at the 2026 CHL Awards ceremony on Monday, June 15 in Toronto, Ont.

Over the years, the CHL Defenceman of the Year Award has been won by several notable players, including Chris Pronger (Peterborough Petes / OHL), Dan Hamhuis (Prince George Cougars / WHL), Keith Yandle (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL), Ryan Ellis (Windsor Spitfires / OHL), Dougie Hamilton (Niagara IceDogs / OHL), Ivan Provorov (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL), Thomas Chabot (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL), Olen Zellweger (Kamloops Blazers / WHL), Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit / OHL) and, most recently, Sam Dickinson (London Knights / OHL).

WHL Nominee — Bryce Pickford (Medicine Hat Tigers)

45G-38A, 83 PTS, +55 in 55 GP during the 2025-26 season

Bryce Pickford delivered one of the greatest goal-scoring seasons by a defenceman in modern CHL history, finishing the 2025-26 WHL campaign with 83 points, including 45 goals, and a plus-55 rating in 55 games.

His 45 goals were the most by a CHL defenceman in a single season in nearly 40 years, dating back to Greg Hawgood’s 48-goal campaign in 1987-88. The total also left Pickford just five goals shy of the WHL and CHL single-season record for goals by a defenceman, set by Saskatoon Blades blueliner Lawrence Sacharuk, who scored 50 in 1971-72.

Among CHL defencemen, Pickford’s 45-goal campaign stands as the highest single-season total of the 21st century, surpassing Marc-André Bergeron’s 42-goal season with the Shawinigan Cataractes in 2000-01. The Montreal Canadiens prospect was also the only defenceman to finish among the CHL’s top 10 goal scorers in 2025-26, while his 0.82 goals-per-game rate was the best among that group.

Pickford’s 83 points ranked second among WHL defencemen, trailing only Medicine Hat teammate Jonas Woo, who finished with 86 points. A constant offensive threat from the blue line, Pickford led all WHL skaters with 19 power-play goals and tied for the league lead with 11 game-winning goals.

The 20-year-old from Chauvin, Alta., helped the Tigers claim a second consecutive Central Division title and was named to the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team. He is the third player in Medicine Hat history to be named WHL Defenceman of the Year, joining Kris Russell, who won the award in 2005-06 and 2006-07, and Wayne McBean, who earned the honour in 1986-87. With a win at the CHL Awards, Pickford would also become the second Tigers player to capture the CHL Defenceman of the Year honour, following Russell in 2006-07.

Pickford’s season included three hat tricks, recorded on December 6 against Wenatchee, January 9 versus Seattle and March 4 at Brandon. He also posted one five-point outing and two separate four-point performances. From November 28 to January 10, he recorded points in 15 straight games, producing 36 points, including 20 goals, during that stretch.

He also enjoyed two separate eight-game goal-scoring streaks, scoring 14 times from December 3 to December 28 before adding another 10 goals during an eight-game run from February 21 to March 7.

Pickford signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens on December 24, 2025. At the time, he led the WHL with 25 goals in 31 games. Montreal selected him in the third round, 81st overall, of the 2025 NHL Draft.

OHL Nominee — Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

28G-42A, 70 PTS, +46 in 56 GP during the 2025-26 season

Kashawn Aitcheson put together a record-setting season in Barrie, leading all OHL defencemen with 70 points while establishing a new Colts franchise record for goals by a defenceman with 28.

His offensive production, physical presence and ability to impact the game in every situation made him one of the OHL’s most complete blueliners throughout the 2025-26 campaign. Along with his 70 points, Aitcheson finished among the league leaders with a plus-46 rating and scored six game-winning goals.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound defenceman was especially dangerous on the power play, where his 15 goals led all OHL blueliners. He also thrived in an expanded role under first-year Colts Head Coach Dylan Smoskowitz, contributing as a puck-mover, shooter, shutdown presence and physical force.

Aitcheson’s season capped an outstanding career in Barrie. The Toronto, Ont., native finished as the Colts’ all-time leader in goals and points by a defenceman, with 63 goals and 171 points.

Selected by the New York Islanders with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Aitcheson also stood out in this year’s OHL Coaches Poll, placing first in Eastern Conference voting for best shot, hardest shot, best bodychecker and best offensive defenceman. He was also a member of Canada’s bronze medal-winning National Junior Team this past January.

Aitcheson becomes the third Colts defenceman to win the Max Kaminsky Trophy, joining Aaron Ekblad in 2013-14 and Erik Reitz in 2001-02. He was selected from a group of finalists that also included Frankie Marrelli of the Ottawa 67’s, Chase Reid of the Soo Greyhounds and Carson Woodall of the Windsor Spitfires. Should he be named CHL Defenceman of the Year, Aitcheson would become the first Barrie player to win the award.

QMJHL Nominee — Tommy Bleyl (Moncton Wildcats)

13G-68A, 81 PTS, +58 in 63 GP during the 2025-26 season

Tommy Bleyl’s historic rookie season with the Moncton Wildcats earned him the Émile-Bouchard Trophy as the QMJHL’s Defenceman of the Year, adding to one of the most decorated debut campaigns in recent league history.

The 2026 NHL Draft prospect finished second among all QMJHL rookies with 81 points in 63 games, setting a new league record for points by a rookie defenceman. The previous mark of 77 points had stood since 1978, when it was set by Gaston Therrien.

Bleyl’s 68 assists led the entire QMJHL, regardless of position, finishing nine ahead of Rouyn-Noranda Huskies forward Thomas Verdon and Chicoutimi Saguenéens defenceman Alex Huang. His 68 assists also stand as the highest single-season total by a CHL rookie defenceman in the 21st century and the fifth-highest total by any CHL rookie since 2000.

Among QMJHL defencemen, Bleyl ranked first in points, power-play points and shots on goal, finishing 11 points ahead of Huang for the scoring lead among blueliners. His vision, poise and ability to drive offence from the back end quickly made him one of the league’s most dangerous power-play quarterbacks and a key piece of Moncton’s attack.

Bleyl also became only the second player in QMJHL history to win both the Émile-Bouchard Trophy as Defenceman of the Year and the Sidney-Crosby Trophy as Rookie of the Year in the same season, joining Dmitry Kulikov, who accomplished the feat with the Drummondville Voltigeurs in 2008-09.

After helping Moncton capture a second consecutive QMJHL regular season championship, Bleyl ended the season with three league trophies, having also earned the Raymond-Lagacé Trophy as Defensive Rookie of the Year. A win at the 2026 CHL Awards would make him the third Wildcats player to be named CHL Defenceman of the Year, joining Keith Yandle in 2005-06 and David Savard in 2009-10.

His standout campaign has also drawn significant NHL attention, as he is ranked 17th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.