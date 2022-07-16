Pickering joins Penguins after signing entry-level contract

Owen Pickering has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Swift Current defenceman was the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft after a standout campaign with the Broncos. In 62 games, he scored nine goals and tallied 33 points to lead Swift Current d-men in both categories.

He was named to the WHL’s Central Division All-Second Team and was named a Top 3 player for Canada at the 2018 U18 World Championships.

Pickering was a ninth round selection, 177th overall, in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft before he developed into a first-round pick in the NHL Draft.