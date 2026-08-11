Petes’ Novotny signs entry-level deal with Vancouver

The Peterborough Petes’ Adam Novotny has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks.

Novotny impressed in his maiden campaign in 2025-26 where in 53 games, he recorded 34 goals and 65 points.

The ninth overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, Novotny also suited up for Czechia at the 2026 World Juniors where he won a silver medal. The year prior, he won bronze at the 2025 tournament in Ottawa.

Vancouver selected Novotny 24th overall in the 2026 NHL Draft.