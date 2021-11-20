Petes’ McTavish returns from Anaheim Ducks
Anaheim, CA – Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish has been assigned to his junior club, the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League.
“After careful consideration and deliberation, we have decided to loan Mason McTavish to the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League,” said Ducks Interim General Manager Jeff Solomon. “While we are happy with Mason’s development to date, we believe it is in his best long-term interests to continue his development playing in the OHL for the remainder of this season and, hopefully for Team Canada in the upcoming World Junior Championships. Among other things, this move should afford Mason the opportunity to gain additional experience playing his natural center position, which we believe will be beneficial to Mason and the Ducks in the long run.”
McTavish, the third overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, recorded 2-1=3 points and a +3 rating in nine games with Anaheim this season. In the Ducks’ season opener and his NHL debut, he became the youngest goal scorer in Ducks history (18 years, 256 days), beating Connor Hellebuyck for his first career goal.
