Penguins prospect Gauthier named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Portland Winterhawks goaltender Taylor Gauthier has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending May 1, 2022.

The Pittsburgh Penguins prospect stopped 57 of the 58 shots he faced this past week, posting a 2-0-0-0 record, a 0.50 goals-against average, .983 save percentage and one shutout as his Winterhawks completed a four-game sweep of the Prince George Cougars.

The product of Calgary, Alta. began his week with a 28-save shutout Tuesday, April 26, helping Portland post a 2-0 victory in Game 3 versus Prince George.

The 21-year-old followed that up by parrying aside 29 shots Wednesday, April 27 in Game 4, as the Winterhawks eliminated the Cougars with a 2-1 road victory.

He was named First Star in Tuesday’s victory, earning Second Star honours in Wednesday’s triumph.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound puck-stopper was originally selected by the Prince George Cougars with the 10th pick in the 2016 WHL Draft and was acquired by Portland via trade in December of 2021. In 198 career WHL regular season and playoff games, he holds a 81-91-8-8 record, a 2.99 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and 11 shutouts.

He signed an entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins in March of 2022.

Gauthier and the Portland Winterhawks have advanced to the Second Round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs and await their next opponent. Details on the Winterhawks upcoming schedule will be announced in the coming days.