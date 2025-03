Penguins lock in Harding with three-year entry-level contract

Brampton Steelheads defenceman Finn Harding has a signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Harding’s 55 points and 48 assists are the fifth most this season among OHL d-men while he has also scored seven times. An eighth round pick by the Steelheads in the 2021 OHL Draft, Harding has played 190 games with the franchise and is one point shy of a 100 where he’ll become the fifth blueliner in team history to reach that mark in Mississauga/Brampton history.

Pittsburgh selected Harding 223rd overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.