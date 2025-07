Penguins ink Hitmen forward Kindel to ELC

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed Ben Kindel to a three year entry-level contract.

The Calgary Hitmen forward broke out in 2024/25 scoring 35 goals and 99 points in 65 games while adding another eight goals and 15 points across 11 playoff games.

The 11th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft racked up 45 points during a 23-game point streak this past season.

The Coquitlam, BC native scored a goal and an assist helping Canada win gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He followed that up by scoring a goal and six assists at the U18 World Championships helping Canada to another gold.