Parekh earns CHL Away From Home presented by Days Inn honours

Photo credit: Josh Kim

Across three games last week, Saginaw’s Zayne Parekh (CGY) tallied 10 points (two goals) Away from Home.

On Feb. 27, he had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 loss to Barrie and followed that up with a four-assist effort in a 7-2 victory over Sudbury. He ended the week with another four-point (1G, 3A) showing in an 8-3 decision over North Bay.

Parekh, the reigning CHL Defenceman of the Year, leads all CHL d-men with 96 points this season while on Sunday he became just the second blueliner in OHL/OHA history with multiple 30-goal seasons, following in the footsteps of Oshawa Generals alumnus Bobby Orr who achieved the feat in 1966 (34 goals in 1964-65 & 38 goals in 1965-66).